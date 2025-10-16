DSH Hotel Advisors Closes Sale of 67-Room Hampton Inn in St. Augustine, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors ("DSH"), a national hospitality brokerage and advisory firm based in Tampa – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, Dylan N. Amin, Vice President Investments, and Sam Subodh Patel, Senior Investment Associate, arranged the successful sale of the Hampton Inn St. Augustine. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Meridian Club LLC, and the buyer, QDI 5, LLC in the transaction.

DSH Hotel Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of the Hampton Inn St. Augustine, Florida. The transaction highlights the firm's continued success in representing premium-branded hotel assets throughout the Southeast.

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller, generating 260+ signed Confidentiality Agreements from qualified buyers and receiving 7 offers from buyers throughout the country.

"Investor appetite for well-located franchised hotels across Florida remains strong," said Dennis Hopper, Managing Principal of DSH Hotel Advisors. "This transaction demonstrates the depth of our buyer network and our ability to deliver optimal results for hotel owners seeking liquidity or portfolio reallocation. Our firm remains focused on creating value for hotel owners through strategic advisory, and nationwide investor reach." Said Hopper.

Dylan Amin elaborated, "We are pleased to have successfully arranged the sale of the 67-room Hampton Inn St. Augustine I-95. In a year marked by limited transaction velocity and heightened capital market challenges, our team's strategic marketing process and extensive industry relationships enabled us to achieve a seamless closing. This transaction underscores DSH Hotel Advisors' ability to execute in all market cycles while delivering optimal results for our clients. We appreciate the seller's confidence in our team and congratulate both parties on a smooth transition of ownership."

"We are pleased to announce the successful sale of the 67-room Hampton Inn St. Augustine I-95. Congratulations and a big thank you to our client, Meridian Club LLC, and to the buyer, QDI 5 LLC. This deal reflects both the resilience of the hospitality sector—particularly for well-positioned assets in the Southeast—and our firm's continued commitment to delivering results for hotel owners and investors." Commented Sam Patel.

This sale adds to a growing list of successful transactions completed by DSH Hotel Advisors nationally, underscoring the firm's role as a market leader in the midscale hotel segment.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast.

