DSH Hotel Advisors Closes Sale of Award-Winning, 75-Room Comfort Inn & Suites Crestview South in Crestview, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Alexis Hajjar, Investment Associate, arranged the sale of the Comfort Inn & Suites Crestview South, a 75-room Choice Hotels-branded property located in Crestview, Florida for an undisclosed price on May 21st, 2026. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Crestview Hospitality, LLC.

DSH Hotel Advisors closed the sale of Comfort Inn & Suites Crestview South in less than 90 days

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller and generated substantial interest from qualified investors throughout the country during the marketing process. The transaction was completed off-market and closed within 86 days of list date.

"Through a targeted and confidential marketing process, our team secured a qualified buyer within two weeks of the exclusive listing engagement. The strong response from the marketplace underscores our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients. We are continuing to see an increase in momentum for hotel transactions – especially for limited-service, flagged assets," says Hopper.

"DSH Hotel Advisors is proud to have facilitated the successful sale of the Comfort Inn & Suites Crestview," said Alexis Hajjar, Investment Associate with DSH Hotel Advisors. "This transaction reflects continued investor demand for well-positioned hospitality assets throughout the Gulf South and Florida Panhandle markets. We are thrilled to have helped both parties navigate the transaction from contract to closing and are excited to see the property become part of RIDHAAN Realty Group's growing portfolio."

The Comfort Inn & Suites Crestview South is strategically located near Interstate 10 and Florida State Road 85, offering convenient access to major regional demand generators throughout the Florida Panhandle. Consisting of 75 guestrooms and situated on approximately 2.34+/- acres, the hotel benefits from consistent year-round lodging demand generated by nearby military installations, including Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field, as well as regional healthcare facilities, tourism destinations, and commercial employers.

The property has received numerous industry accolades and guest satisfaction awards throughout its operating history, including the Choice Hotels Gold Award (2023–2026), Choice Hotels Platinum Award (2016–2022), AAA 3 Diamond – Inspected Clean designation, TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award, and Booking.com Travelers Review Award.

About DSH Hotel Advisors www.DSHHotelAdvisors.com:

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

Media Contact:

Dennis Hopper

8136051756

[email protected]

SOURCE DSH Hotel Advisors