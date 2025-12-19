DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges $5.65 Million Sale of 74-Room Red Roof Inn Orlando - Near Florida Mall and Major Orlando Attractions

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Senior Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the centrally located 74-room Red Roof Inn Orlando South – Florida Mall for $5,650,000 on December 10th, 2025. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Winchester Hospitality LLC, and the buyer, JANM Hospitality LLC.

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller, generating 150+ signed Confidentiality Agreements from qualified buyers and receiving multiple offers from buyers throughout the country.

"The sale of the Red Roof Inn Orlando South represented a unique buying opportunity in the Orlando market, drawing interest from investors nationwide and internationally. Our controlled, competitive process produced multiple offers and ultimately identified the California-based buyer who secured the deal. This deal adds to our robust list of successfully brokered hotel transactions throughout the Orlando MSA," says Hopper.

"We were able to align closely with the seller's objectives while identifying a strong, cash-flowing asset for a West Coast–based investor. Central Florida continues to generate exceptional interest due to its dense concentration of demand drivers, and we believe the buyer is well positioned for long-term success at this location," says Taylor.

The Red Roof Inn Orlando South – Florida Mall is a well-maintained, 74-room, two-story hotel strategically located off high-traffic Orange Blossom Trail, just one mile from the Florida Mall with convenient access to I-4 and SR-528. Situated in the heart of one of the world's largest tourism markets, the property is positioned to benefit from strong and diverse demand drivers, including Orlando's major theme parks and Universal's newly opened $1 billion Epic Universe. This property presented an attractive opportunity to acquire a stabilized asset with recent renovations in a high-growth Orlando submarket poised for continued demand expansion. Red Roof Inn was voted No. 1 Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand in USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards (2025), reflecting guest preference and value perception across the brand.

