DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 179-Room Orlando MSA Hotel

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal, Tyler A. Quijano, Senior Investment Associate, and Sam Subodh Patel, Senior Investment Associate, successfully arranged the sale of the Quality Inn & Suites Kissimmee by the Lake, located at 7785 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34747, for an undisclosed price. DSH Hotel Advisors represented both the seller, JC Investments FL, LLC, and the buyer in the transaction.

DSH Hotel Advisors has brokered the sale of the 179-room Quality Inn & Suites Kissimmee by the Lake, located in the Orlando MSA.

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive assignment and marketed the property to a broad pool of qualified hotel investors, generating strong interest due to the asset's location within one of Central Florida's most established hospitality corridors, generating 140+ signed Confidentiality Agreements from qualified buyers and receiving multiple offers from buyers throughout the country.

"This transaction highlights the value of focused, hands-on representation. Our team executed a disciplined marketing and targeted buyer-outreach strategy that resulted in a successful closing for ownership. The property was marketed with an asking price of $10,900,000, with the final sale price undisclosed. This sale further expands our track record across the Orlando MSA, adding to a substantial list of hotel transactions we have brokered throughout Orlando, Kissimmee, and surrounding markets, including multiple branded select-service, midscale, and upper midscale properties," says Dennis Hopper, Managing Principal.

Tyler Quijano adds, "Following a targeted and competitive marketing process, our team sourced an all-cash international buyer through direct outreach. The buyer already had an established presence in the immediate market and viewed this acquisition as a natural extension of their portfolio. Throughout the process, we maintained close collaboration with the sellers, generating multiple offers and ultimately aligning pricing, terms, and timing in a way that allowed all parties to achieve their objectives and move forward with confidence in a rapidly evolving market."

"This sale is a great example of the depth of global capital actively targeting Central Florida hospitality assets," said Sam Patel, Senior Investment Associate at DSH Hotel Advisors. "Despite broader market uncertainty, we continue to see strong interest in well-located, branded hotels with durable cash flow and long-term upside.", says Sam Patel.

The Quality Inn & Suites Kissimmee by the Lake is a well-positioned hospitality asset located directly along U.S. Highway 192 (W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway), one of Central Florida's primary tourist and commercial corridors. The property benefits from immediate access to Walt Disney World Resort, area attractions, retail, dining, and major transportation routes, supporting consistent leisure and drive-to demand. The hotel features a mix of guest amenities and outdoor spaces, offering investors an opportunity to enhance performance through continued operational efficiencies and strategic capital investment.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

