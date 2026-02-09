DSI and NexGen Solutions Merge to Form Premier Autodesk Design and Make Partner

Unified DSI brand expands on-demand manufacturing expertise, training, consulting, automation, and cross-platform support across the digital thread.

FAIRFIELD, Ohio and ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Design and Software International (DSI) and NexGen Solutions announced today they have merged to form North America's leading CAD/CAM software and services organization. The combined company will operate under the DSI brand, uniting two veteran teams to accelerate customer outcomes and expand service reach across the manufacturing software lifecycle.

DSI's Flagship Annual Fusion Summit

The merger positions DSI to elevate its Autodesk partner presence while broadening technical expertise available to manufacturers across North America. Customers gain access to deeper capabilities spanning CAM programming, post-processing, machine simulation, additive manufacturing, data and lifecycle management, and production-focused automation.

DSI's expanded services model delivers on-demand expert support, curriculum-based training, end-to-end manufacturing process consulting, and custom workflow automations—including bespoke CAM and post solutions tailored to customer machines, teams, and production requirements. The organization supports manufacturers from sketch to shipping with comprehensive toolsets for design, validation, change order tracking, and revisions.

"We are uniting these two great organizations with perfectly complementary strengths at a pivotal moment for North American manufacturing," said Jon Caliguri, President and CEO of DSI. "Reshoring is accelerating while AI and smart technologies drive predictive analytics, automation, and efficiency. By joining forces with NexGen, we're uniquely positioned to help customers navigate this transformation and lead the future of advanced manufacturing."

"This merger brings together teams that have lived on the manufacturing floor," said Matt Salentine, President and CEO of NexGen. "We are expanding access to specialized expertise across CAD/CAM, simulation, additive, robotics, and automation so customers can move faster with confidence."

The NexGen Solutions name and website will remain active during the transition period to ensure continuity while programs, support channels, and training resources align into a unified DSI experience.

DSI provides access to complementary technologies including additive simulation, robotic additive, and machine tool code verification, supported by a broad manufacturing partner ecosystem.

DSI, Design and Software International (DSI) helps manufacturers improve throughput, quality, and agility through expert support, training, consulting, and digital automation. Founded in 1990, DSI supports advanced manufacturing workflows across subtractive, additive, and bespoke digital manufacturing automation.

Since 2008, NexGen Solutions has delivered best-in-class training, consulting, and support for manufacturing software, bringing deep manufacturing experience and a comprehensive partner network across the manufacturing ecosystem.

SOURCE Design & Software International, Inc.