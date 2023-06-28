DSI appoints Rachel Bagley as Vice President, Center of Excellence to establish best-in-class management programs across all key business disciplines

HOPE MILLS, N.C., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Directional Services, Inc. (DSI), Directional Services, Inc. ("DSI"), one of the nation's fastest growing renewable energy contractors and rated the number one utility-scale solar electrical company, has named Rachel Bagley in the newly established position of Vice President, Center of Excellence. In her role, she will develop best practices and ensure operational integrity with key leaders across the company when delivering renewable energy projects to its customers nationwide.

Rachel Bagley, Vice President, Center of Excellence A Diversified Energy Contractor (PRNewsfoto/DSI)

Ms. Bagley brings over 20 years of end-to-end lifecycle project management and change management experience and is certified as a project manager and leadership coach. Most recently in roles at Meta (formerly Facebook) and Tesla, Ms. Bagley also spent 12 years with FLUOR in various management roles across the globe. Her diverse experience has been applied to large-scale integration and construction projects in the oil and gas, mining, government, and automotive industries.

"As we rapidly expand our turn-key renewable services across the United States, it's critical that we establish industry leading methods for driving innovation, disciplined project management and for safety across our organization," said Jeff Bagshaw, Chief Executive Officer at DSI. "Rachel will play a pivotal role ensuring our project teams deliver to the highest standards of excellence and remain focused on our goal to be the nation's leading renewable energy contractor."

Responsible for developing and implementing strategic guidelines and best-in-class management principles for multiple functions at DSI, Ms. Bagley's primary focus will be centered on integrated project management across all business lines. She will work collaboratively with the DSI leadership team to implement technology enabled processes that optimize operational efficiencies. This includes engineering, construction, commissioning, logistics, procurement and most importantly safety and QA/QC protocols.

"I am looking forward to my new role at DSI and building upon my background working with cross-functional teams in various disciplines across the organization," said Ms. Bagley. "DSI is leading the transformation and implementation of clean energy utilities and I am honored to be working with such talented individuals."

About DSI

DSI provides specialized utility-scale solar, electrical, and renewable energy solutions to many of the nation's prominent energy EPCs, private industry, and public utilities. The company provides construction, operations, and maintenance services to bring electric power and renewable energy sources to millions in North America. In business since 2005, the company is headquartered in Hope Mills and has additional corporate offices in Wilmington, North Carolina with operations that extend throughout the United States. For more information, please visit: directionalservices.net

SOURCE DSI