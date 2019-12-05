DSI to Showcase AEON Technology at the 2019 NCMA GCMS

RESTON, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Solutions, Inc., (DSI) is a proud sponsor of the 38th annual National Contract Management Association (NCMA) Government Contract Management Symposium (GCMS) to be held in Arlington, VA, on December 9-10, 2019. This year's symposium will bring industry leaders to share insights for driving the future of government acquisitions.

DSI's Commercial AEON™ Platform realizes the potential of Enterprise Business Process Management (BPM) through persistent, subscription based, no-code solution tailoring and lifecycle data/records management. AEON is a secure enterprise foundation for the development and deployment of acquisition solutions configured to meet diverse customer needs.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, DSI's solutions leverage the full capabilities and resources of the Microsoft Cloud stack. DSI's AEON solutions deliver streamlined business processes and insights, capitalizing on technologies such as Azure, Power BI, RPA, AI and Data Analytics.

AEON enforces compliance with latest customer and acquisition regulations and best practices and integrates with existing customer infrastructure and business systems. AEON provides real-time visibility, collaboration and reporting to optimize the acquisition lifecycle.

Beyond technology, DSI is comprised of Federal Acquisition, Business Process and IT subject matter experts ready to engage in customer solution definition and implementation. AEON Cloud solutions are a FedRAMP authorized Software as a Service (SaaS), scalable to DoD IL5 standards.

For over 25 years, Distributed Solutions, Inc. (DSI) has transformed the way their customers do business by successfully implementing innovative solutions built on the AEON platform. DSI's modern technology saves customers time and money by rapidly automating their business processes, allowing them to work more efficiently and with fewer risks. Learn more about DSI's products and services at www.distributedinc.com .

DSI is a FedRAMP authorized Software as a Service (SaaS)/Cloud service provider.

