DSIJ Announces 'India's Best Public Sector Undertaking 2017' Winners

Indeed, the PSUs are central to the Indian growth story and the economic stability that India aspires for, which cannot be achieved without the sound performance on the part of various PSUs. DSIJ admire and salute the leaders of the PSUs who have been spearheading the sector with professionalism and commitment and have been at the forefront of it all.

Since the birth of PSU Awards in 2009, Dalal Street Investment Journal has been diligently recognizing the efforts, contribution and achievements of the PSUs. This association with the leaders of the most valuable corporations of India, who have been scripting the PSU growth story and shouldering the socioeconomic responsibilities of the government enterprises, fills us with immense pleasure.

DSIJ follows a ranking methodology for PSUs based on comprehensive financial parameters. DSIJ has evaluated data only of Maharatnas, Navratnas and Miniratnas, among CPSEs. Again, these companies are divided into manufacturing and non-manufacturing, depending on their areas of operation.

Following is the list of winners of the DSIJ PSU Awards, 2017:

Maharatna - Non Manufacturing Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Maharatna of the Year ( Non-Manufacturing) Limited Most Efficient & Fastest Growing Maharatna of the year (Non-Manufacturing) Coal India Limited Maharatna - Manufacturing Most Efficient Maharatna of the Year (Manufacturing) Indian Oil Corporation Limited Fastest Growing Maharatna of the year (Manufacturing) NTPC Limited Turnaround shoots (Manufacturing) Steel Authority of India Limited Navratna - Non Manufacturing Fastest growing Navratna of the year Power Grid Corporation of India (Non-Manufacturing) Limited Most Efficient Navratna of the year (Non-Manufacturing) NMDC Limited Rural Electrification Highest employee efficiency (Non-Manufacturing) Corporation Limited Highest wealth creator - Market returns Container Corporation Of India (Non-Manufacturing) Limited Highest order book (Non-Manufacturing) NBCC (India) Limited Navratna - Manufacturing Navratna & Fastest Growing Navratna of the year Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (Manufacturing) Limited Most Efficient Navratna of the year (Manufacturing) Bharat Electronics Limited Miniratna - Non Manufacturing Miniratna of the year (Non-Manufacturing) Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Most efficient Miniratna of the year FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals (Non-Manufacturing) India Limited Educational Consultants India Fastest growing Miniratna (Non-Manufacturing) Limited Miniratna - Manufacturing Mangalore Refinery & Miniratna of the year (Manufacturing) Petrochemical Limited Most efficient & Fastest growing Miniratna of the year (Manufacturing) Numaligarh Refinery Limited Highest wealth creator - market returns (Manufacturing) Manganese Ore (India) Limited Highest dividend yield (Manufacturing) SJVN Limited Chennai Petroleum Corporation Turnaround in profits (Manufacturing) Limited Banks Most efficient Bank State Bank of India Fastest Growing Bank Vijaya Bank Insurance General Insurance Corporation of Insurer of the year India The New India Assurance Company Highest Market Share in Gross Premium for 5 Years Limited

Says Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Ltd, Rajesh V Padode, "It's always a pleasure to get an opportunity to felicitate and bring to light the humongous work The Public Sector Enterprises are doing for the country. We hope these awards further spur these big enterprises to excel further."

DSIJ's PSU story in the latest edition will help you understand which sectors contributed to what extent to the overall growth story of India.

About DSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

To learn more about the company and services offered please visit: http://www.dsij.in

For more information about India's Best Public Sector Undertakings 2017, please visit https://www.dsij.in/psu/awards

Media Contact:

Mayank Dubey

Sr. Manager - Online Marketing

DSIJ Pvt. Ltd.

+91-20-49072625

mayankd@dsij.in



SOURCE DSIJ Pvt. Ltd.