DSIJ Enhances Portfolio Advisory Service With the Launch of PAS Interactive

India's oldest and most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has enhanced its Portfolio Advisory Service (PAS) by launching - PAS Interactive. PAS Interactive now allows the customers to interact with DSIJ's research team as part of its service.

PAS Interactive includes all the goodness of PAS (Portfolio Advisory Service) and in addition clients can request a call back from the research analyst in case of any doubt about the stock. In PAS interactive, we also relieve our clients from uploading the portfolio and updating the portfolio on our dashboard. The product addresses the three pillars of the portfolio management services - Risk management, Transparency and Service buttressed by our strong research.

Commenting on the new product launch, Rajesh V Padode, Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Limited, said, "Having given all automation in customers' hand to self-manage their portfolio, it was found that automation, however state of art, cannot replace the human touch. Hence, this new premium service now allows our customers to talk with our research team as well."

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

