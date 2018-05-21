DSIT Invited to Demonstrate its Underwater Security Systems to the US Navy

GIVAT SHMUEL, Israel, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --DSIT Solutions Ltd. revealed today that it was invited by the Stiletto Maritime Demonstration Program to demonstrate its Underwater Security Systems at a US Navy base. The Stiletto program, sponsored by the US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Rapid Reaction Technology Office, coordinated and executed the demonstration. The capability demonstration was specifically aimed at Counter Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) operations.

DSIT’s AquaShield demo unit lowered into the water during the sea trials. Some of the UUVs used for the sea trials.

For the demonstration, DSIT deployed its AquaShield long range Diver Detection Sonar (DDS) and PointShield Portable Diver Detection Sonar (PDDS) off a pier at a US Navy base. The systems were calibrated by the company to support automatic detection, tracking, classification and alert of various underwater threats including UUVs and divers. During the four-day demonstration, DSIT's systems successfully monitored the underwater surroundings and alerted when UUVs penetrated the guarded zone. The capability demonstration included various types and sizes of UUVs approaching DSIT's systems from different angles and at changing diving altitudes.

Dan Ben-Dov, DSIT'S Vice President for Sales and Marketing, added, "We are very satisfied from the performance demonstrated by our systems in this capability demonstration and continue to discuss DSIT's participation in different US Navy programs."

About DSIT

DSIT provides detection solutions for HLS, Naval and Critical infrastructure markets. Our product lines include the Shield™ family of Diver Detection sonars, Blackfish™ Hull mounted sonar, portable acoustic range and SeaShield™ Coastal Surveillance system. On the ground, DSIT also offers a long-range Fiber Optic sensing solution called Lightline™.

For more information visit www.dsit.co.il.

Contact:

Ofer Grisaro

Sales & Marketing Manager

ofer.grisaro@dsit.co.il

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dsit-invited-to-demonstrate-its-underwater-security-systems-to-the-us-navy-300651724.html

SOURCE DSIT Solutions Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.dsit.co.il

