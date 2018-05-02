DSM Announces Brand New, Cloud-Focused Logo

TAMPA, Fla., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM, one of Florida's largest private cloud providers, launched a new logo this year marking the most dramatic change in over 15 years. The reason for the change was to bring a fresh, sleek, and modern "face" to the business while also showcasing what the company is all about, the cloud.

"Our new logo communicates what DSM stands for today," said CEO, David Robinson when asked why DSM made the change. "We have been in business for more than 30 years and have always been at the forefront of the tech industry. Today, that front is the cloud, and we want to make sure that the image representing us shows that we are above all, a cloud company."

The new logo comes on the heels of DSM's announcement of their brand new, multi-cloud-capable control panel and cloud suite of services called Miruma. This suite of products is comprised of several products including: Miruma M-Cloud — a multi-cloud-capable control panel, single pane of glass and virtual private cloud, Miruma Protect — a safe and secure solution for backup, disaster recovery and security, and Miruma Workspace — a revolutionary virtual desktop and VDI platform. All of which go along with the cutting-edge technologies that DSM has always brought its clients.

"We want 2018 to represent growth. We hope that with this new logo and suite of products, our clients and prospects understand that while DSM will continue to grow and change, our first, and main priority will always be our clients and their technical needs," said VP of Marketing and Channel, Brian Sallee.

Outside of the new logo and design, everything else about DSM remains the same: the same innovative business, a great team, rock-solid data centers, user-friendly technology, and the ease of relying on world-class infrastructure.

About DSM:

DSM is a cutting-edge cloud solutions firm focused on delivering peace of mind to customers across the nation. Business growth is enabled by DSM's amazingly flexible, secure and reliable cloud solutions. DSM is certified compliant with CJIS, SSAE16, SOC 1, SOC 2 and HIPAA standards with an inland datacenter network and 99.999% uptime, and clients receive 24 x 7 x 365 support. To learn more, visit www.dsm.net.

Media Contact:

Tori Pazda

863-802-8888

194373@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dsm-announces-brand-new-cloud-focused-logo-300640842.html

SOURCE DSM

Related Links

http://www.dsm.net

