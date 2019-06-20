DSM Announces Innovative CJIS Cloud Offerings

TAMPA, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM Technology Consultants, providing organizations with the safest journey to the cloud, announced today the launch of its CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Systems) compliant cloud solution; a suite of CJIS-compliant edge cloud platform services that are custom tailored for CJIS workloads. To compliment this offering, DSM is proud to announce that it has connected its CJIS cloud with Microsoft's Azure cloud. Together, DSM and Azure services can deliver the full suite of production, and disaster recovery services in highly integrated private and public cloud environments.

As DSM's clients make their cloud journey, it proves very valuable to have a cloud services provider that can offer such tight Azure integrations, along with complete cloud edge platform solutions. With platform solutions that integrate private cloud (vCD), public cloud, colocation, and multi-cloud, this broad edge platform allows clients the most flexibility as they determine the ideal platforms to best perform their CJIS workloads.

DSM's high-speed integration with Azure Express Route provides a low latency, secure, and cost-effective connection from DSM's edge cloud platforms to Azure. Users enjoy an Express Route integration that provides optimized traffic flows, ensuring that costly connectivity to public cloud workloads is not something they have to worry about.

While law enforcement and related organizations are the primary beneficiaries of DSM's CJIS designation, all businesses can share in the financial and operational efficiencies of the integrations with Azure and its Express Route capabilities. Additionally, DSM offers several procurement vehicles including State Disaster Recovery (DR) Contract and GSA to make it easier for government entities to start their journey with DSM.

Regardless of their clients' CJIS workloads, DSM's cloud edge platform offers the flexibility, security, and reliability that is required to ensure the safest journey to the cloud.

About DSM:

DSM is an edge cloud solutions provider focused on delivering peace of mind to customers across the nation. Users enjoy DSM as a full-service provider that offers private, public, hybrid, and virtual cloud solutions. DSM is known for its simplified edge cloud bundles that integrate private, public, DPaaS, and DRaaS services elegantly, in one easy-to-procure cloud offering. Strong partnerships with Azure, VMware, Zerto, Veeam, and Commvault enable a simple, integrated cloud offering that provides maximum flexibility and reliability for your safest journey to the cloud. To learn more, visit www.DSM.net

About CJIS

The Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) gives state, local, and federal law enforcement and criminal justice agencies access to criminal justice information (CJI)—for example, fingerprint records and criminal histories. Law enforcement and other government agencies in the United States must ensure that their use of IT services, including Cloud, for the transmission, storage, or processing of CJI, complies with the CJIS Security Policy, which establishes minimum security requirements and controls to safeguard CJI.

