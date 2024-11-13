dsm-firmenich cracks the code on 'udderly authentic' plant-based milk taste with new SMART MILK and DYNAROME® DA innovations

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health and beauty, has unveiled groundbreaking solutions that deliver a truly dairy-like experience in plant-based drinks. New SMART MILK flavors and DYNAROME® DA innovations expertly replicate the creamy, buttery taste and rich texture of traditional milk, transforming dairy alternatives like oat, pea and other plant proteins.

dsm-firmenich Best in Class Milk

By masking off-notes and delivering authentic dairy flavors, dsm-firmenich brings plant-based beverages closer than ever to the real thing - offering consumers a deliciously smooth, milk-like taste without compromise.

Meeting demand for delicious and nutritious dairy-like solutions

Drawing on dsm-firmenich's SmartProteins® expertise, the innovative SMART MILK range has been carefully crafted to capture the creamy, buttery and rich milky notes that consumers desire. In tandem, the proprietary DYNAROME® DA technology effectively masks off-notes while offering the authentic mouthfeel of real milk, ensuring every sip is smooth, clean and delicious.

With 70% of consumers seeking plant-based options that taste like true dairy and 73% open to purchasing more dairy alternatives if they featured a better nutritional profile, dsm-firmenich's solutions are uniquely positioned to fulfil market need. The innovations have been specifically formulated to mimic the mouthfeel of milk while offering a nutritional profile that more closely mirrors traditional dairy, giving consumers a healthier yet highly satisfying alternative.

Utkarsh Shah, VP Sweet Goods North America dsm-firmenich Taste, Texture & Health: "We've taken a deep dive into understanding what consumers truly crave and identified a significant gap in the market for authentic dairy-like experiences in plant-based beverages. Our new innovations bridge that gap, offering the indulgent, creamy flavors that people love without sacrificing nutrition or values. These advancements represent a pivotal moment for plant-based options, allowing consumers to savor the taste they desire while embracing a healthier lifestyle."

JoAnn Fritsche, Business Development Director Sweet Goods North America dsm-firmenich Taste, Texture & Health: "Our mission is to transform the perception of plant-based drinks by delivering the authentic flavors and textures associated with dairy. With our latest taste solutions, our aim was to do more than mimic dairy but rather redefine what plant-based beverages can be. We're proud to offer products that combine the deliciousness of traditional milk with a nutritional profile that aligns with modern lifestyle goals, making it easier for everyone to enjoy their favorite flavors guilt-free."

For more information on the new SMART MILK flavors and DYNAROME® DA, visit: Best in Class Milk | dsm-firmenich

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

www.dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

SOURCE DSM-FIRMENICH