DSM Launches CJIS Cloud Solution at CJIS Symposium

TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM is excited to announce that in the coming weeks it will be able to offer end to end CJIS compliant Cloud solutions. DSM's private cloud will have secure Express Route connections directly into Azure, enabling tightly integrated CJIS solutions. Together, DSM and Azure services will deliver the full suite of disaster recovery cloud services in highly integrated private and public cloud environments.

Some Florida agencies have spent years searching for CJIS compliant options in Florida, and soon, DSM --in partnership with Microsoft Azure—will be the only CJIS compliant cloud provider offering both Public CJIS and Private CJIS cloud solutions. Soon, your CJIS compliance concerns will be a problem of the past!

There is a great deal of pre-conference buzz about this exciting new CJIS development, and attendees of the CJIS Symposium at the Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate will be able to discuss CJIS solutions directly with DSM and Microsoft at DSM's Booth #30. Attendees can sign up for a private discussion with DSM and Microsoft HERE.

About DSM:

DSM is an edge cloud solutions provider focused on delivering peace of mind to customers across the nation. Users enjoy DSM as a full-service provider that offers private, public, hybrid, and virtual cloud solutions. DSM is known for its simplified edge cloud bundles that integrate private, public, DPaaS, and DRaaS services elegantly, in one easy-to-procure cloud offering. Strong partnerships with Azure, VMware, Zerto, Veeam, and Commvault enable a simple, integrated cloud offering that provides maximum flexibility and reliability for your safest journey to the cloud. To learn more, visit www.DSM.net

About CJIS:

The Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) gives state, local, and federal law enforcement and criminal justice agencies access to criminal justice information (CJI)—for example, fingerprint records and criminal histories. Law enforcement and other government agencies in the United States must ensure that their use of IT services, including Cloud, for the transmission, storage, or processing of CJI, complies with the CJIS Security Policy, which establishes minimum security requirements and controls to safeguard CJI.

About Microsoft:

Microsoft (@microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Contact:

Tori Pazda

8638028888

217492@email4pr.com

SOURCE DSM

Related Links

https://www.dsm.net

