DSM POPULATION GROWTH CONTINUES TO OUTPACE MIDWEST PEERS

News provided by

Greater Des Moines Partnership

01 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Des Moines (DSM) is again the fastest-growing major Midwest metro in percentage of population growth, according to the 2022 estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Des Moines – West Des Moines Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) grew from 626,778 residents in 2012 to 729,053 in 2022, an increase of 16.3%. From 2021 to 2022, DSM grew by 1.2%. Growth was measured from July 1, 2012July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2021July 1, 2022.

By percentage, DSM grew faster than Midwest peers including Chicago, Omaha, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Louis, both year-over-year and in the 10-year period since 2012. This growth is the continuation of a long-term trend for the region's MSA.

"This population growth helps demonstrate the momentum of our collective region as a place where people want to live and work," said Tiffany Tauscheck, The Partnership's incoming President & CEO. "DSM USA continues to be nationally recognized as a magnet for talent due to its world-class amenities, affordable cost of living and ample career growth opportunities."

The release of the latest population numbers comes on the heels of recent national rankings. DSM has been named the #1 Midsized Metro for Millennials by CommercialCafe, a Top 20 Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report, and as the metro with the #7 Lowest Cost of Living by Apartment List.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership 
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com. 

Contact:
Kyle Oppenhuizen
[email protected]
(515) 286-4972
Learn More About DSM USA

SOURCE Greater Des Moines Partnership

Also from this source

TIFFANY TAUSCHECK NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF THE GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP

DSM BOOK FESTIVAL WELCOMES BESTSELLING AUTHORS TO GREATER DES MOINES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.