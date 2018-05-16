DSM Wins Patent Infringement Case Against Lallemand Related to Low-Glycerol Yeast Technology Applicable in Ethanol Production

After several failed attempts between the parties to settle out of court, DSM filed suit against Lallemand for infringement of its patent in US Federal Court in Wisconsin. DSM alleged that Lallemand's glycerol reducing yeast products including Transferm Yield+ and YP3 used in the production of ethanol, infringes DSM's US 8,795,998 patent. After 7 days of trial the jury concluded that the DSM patent is valid and is being infringed by Lallemand's glycerol reducing yeast products.

DSM's yeast technology for starch conversion provides consistent increased ethanol yields and significantly reduces glycerol production. DSM's yeast is commercially available in dry and cream forms, serviced by our local technical team, and manufactured in the United States.

"We are happy with the outcome of the case. Our focus is to bring customers the latest in yeast technology allowing them to deliver the best fermentation results," says Atul Thakrar, President of DSM Bio-based Products & Services. "Continual development and protecting this intellectual property is a key component of our strategy that supports our significant biofuel investments. We are committed to deliver differentiating yeast and enzyme technologies that enable biofuel plant owners to optimize their processes and maximize their yields and profits in a sustainable way."

DSM remains committed to growing and protecting its portfolio of more than 35 patent families for the biofuels industry in the United States and around the world.

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

