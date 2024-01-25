DSMA Expands Global Presence with Strategic Partnership with UHY Hacker Young.

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DSMA (Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions), a leading automotive M&A firm based in North America, is pleased to announce its expansion into the European market through a strategic partnership with UHY Hacker Young, the leading M&A player in the United Kingdom specializing in dealership transactions.

As the fastest-growing automotive M&A company in North America, DSMA has firmly established its presence with regional offices strategically located in Calgary, AB, Chicago, IL, Las Vegas, NV, Montreal, QC, Nashville, TN, New York City, NY, Scottsdale, AZ, St. John's, NL, Stuart, FL and Vancouver, BC. Our expansive reach is further complemented by associate representation across all states and provinces, enabling DSMA to deliver localized expertise and personalized service to clients seeking unparalleled support in the automotive industry's dynamic landscape.

The establishment of this partnership emerged from a recognized necessity for a connection across the Atlantic, prompted by a notable track record of cross-Atlantic acquisitions involving dealerships in the UK. The decision to form this collaboration was a result of thorough research and analysis, aiming to address the demand for a bridge connecting the North American and European automotive markets and beyond.

Farid Ahmad, Founder and CEO of DSMA, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are very excited about this partnership as it will allow both DSMA and UHY clients greater access to international opportunities, opening up both the North American and European Markets."

David Kendrick, CEO of UHY Hacker Young, said "The international marketplace has been hugely active over the past decade with many global automotive groups entering the UK market, as well as European and Middle Eastern investors considering opportunities in the US and Canada alike. This strategic partnership opens huge opportunity to further support this growing area of the market between UHY and DSMA."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Cross-Border Opportunities: DSMA clients will gain access to highly confidential dealership acquisitions opportunities in the European market, particularly in the UK, through the expertise and network of UHY Hacker Young. International Reach: UHY Hacker Young clients will have the opportunity to explore and engage in dealership transactions in North America , leveraging DSMA's extensive experience and presence in the region. Global Benefits: The partnership aims to create a symbiotic relationship, where both sets of clients benefit from enhanced access to international deals, fostering growth and expansion in the automotive industry with sights on the rest of the world.

As part of this collaboration, DSMA encourages buyers to explore opportunities in the UK market, while North American dealership opportunities will be available for international buyers. The partnership sets the stage for a seamless exchange of knowledge, resources, and opportunities between two leading M&A firms.

About DSMA:

Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions (DSMA) stands as a premier firm at the forefront of the automotive industry's M&A landscape. Founded in Toronto to disrupt conventional dealership transactions, DSMA has grown into the leading M&A firm in Canada, boasting over $7 billion in dealership sales within the last five years. Expanding into the USA in 2018 and establishing a US headquarters in Florida, DSMA now holds a prominent position as the primary buy/sell transaction partner across North America. With a vision to be the leading provider of M&A advisory services to North American dealers, DSMA leverages its 1,000+ years of collective automotive industry experience and expertise to offer strategic M&A services to automotive and heavy equipment retailers and manufacturers. Specializing in dealership valuations, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, and comprehensive entry and exit strategies, DSMA is recognized for its transparent, professional, and engaged approach, making it the preferred partner for clients looking to navigate the complexities of dealership transactions. To date, DSMA has completed over 1700+ valuations and 425+ transactions across Norh America.

About UHY Hacker Young:

UHY Hacker Young, a prominent member of the global accounting network UHY Hacker Young International, extends a broad spectrum of audit, accounting, and business advisory services. Clients benefit from specialized technical advice, covering international tax planning, intricate VAT transactions, fundraising processes, and support for struggling businesses. As part of the Top 20 Group of UK chartered accountants within UHY International, established in London in 1925, UHY Hacker Young operates with a team of 100 partners and 640 professional staff across 23 offices in the UK. As a distinguished firm specializing in M&A transactions, UHY Hacker Young focuses on providing expert advice and facilitating successful deals, particularly within the automotive sector, making it a trusted partner for businesses seeking growth and expansion in the UK market.

SOURCE Dealer Solutions North America Inc.