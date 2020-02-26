DSO Leadership Summit: Survival of the Fittest Offers New Voices and Fresh Perspectives on Group Practice Success

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR for Health and 1-800-DENTIST® have announced that an exclusive lineup of over twenty group dentistry experts, dental industry entrepreneurs and tech innovators will headline the 6th annual DSO Leadership Summit, April 15th –17th in Beverly Hills, California. DSO executives, owners, investors and industry partners can register for the popular two-day educational / networking event by visiting www.hrforhealth.com/dsosummit .

This year's meeting, titled "Survival of the Fittest: Strategies for a Rapidly Changing Industry," is sponsored by RecallMax. A full slate of talks and panels focusing on the business, staffing and technology challenges faced by emerging and mid-sized dental service organizations will be presented at the Summit's new location - the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City at Beverly Hills.

The Summit is bringing together a unique group of business, legal, marketing, HR, staffing and technology thought leaders. Event organizers said that when selecting speakers and panelists they deliberately expanded their search beyond the "usual suspects," the core group of experts often appearing at industry events.

"We felt it was time to get some fresh perspectives on what's happening in the DSO world, especially as it relates to emerging groups," said HR for Health's DSO Summit Director, Kimberly Fuller, CMP. "Our goal is to provide new insights on the obstacles and opportunities that lie ahead for DSOs with three to seventy-five locations. In many ways, their concerns are very different from those of larger dental groups."

The 2020 Summit features appearances by many of the industry's rising stars and most influential new voices, including Google's Parker Nelson; Ophir Tanz, CEO of Pearl, Inc.; and Floss Bar founder Eva Sadej. Other key speakers include:

Brian Colao , Director of Dykema's Dental Service Organizations Industry Group

, Director of Dykema's Dental Service Organizations Industry Group Jill Hasselmann , Director of Business Development for HR for Health

, Director of Business Development for HR for Health Dr. Ryan Hungate , founder and CEO of Simplifeye

, founder and CEO of Simplifeye Brian McCarthy , 1-800-DENTIST's CEO

, 1-800-DENTIST's CEO Mike Montgomery , Director of Healthcare Strategic Markets for Live Oak Bank

, Director of Healthcare Strategic Markets for Live Oak Bank Josh Muir , Director of DSO and Special Markets at RecallMax

, Director of DSO and Special Markets at RecallMax Bill Neumann , Group Dentistry Now's CEO

, Group Dentistry Now's CEO John Whitaker , SVP and Chief People Officer at Sage Dental Management

, SVP and Chief People Officer at Sage Dental Management Mike White , Managing Partner at CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

The 2020 Summit will be emceed by Gary Takacs, the host of dentistry's #1 podcast, The Thriving Dentist. Always a fast-paced, high-energy meeting, this year's Summit highlights include:

DSO Diagnosis: Winners Take All – This crowd favorite features three emerging dental groups receiving real-time business consultations and operational analyses from in front of a live audience. This year's panel of experts includes Vincent Cardillo , founder of Maeva Dental Advisors; Maria Melone , founding partner of MORR Dental Solutions, and Ali Oromchian , founder and CEO of HR for Health.

This crowd favorite features three emerging dental groups receiving real-time business consultations and operational analyses from in front of a live audience. This year's panel of experts includes , founder of Maeva Dental Advisors; , founding partner of MORR Dental Solutions, and , founder and CEO of HR for Health. Jessica Pettitt – Standup comedian, diversity training expert and author of "Good Enough Now," Jessica Pettitt is this year's special keynote speaker. Jessica's highly engaging presentation, "Conversations That Matter," combines humor with hard truths to challenge long-held assumptions about the types of people who drive change and are successful.

– Standup comedian, diversity training expert and author of "Good Enough Now," is this year's special keynote speaker. Jessica's highly engaging presentation, "Conversations That Matter," combines humor with hard truths to challenge long-held assumptions about the types of people who drive change and are successful. Networking – Often called "Dentistry's Best Networking Event," the Summit's focus on providing attendees with ample time and opportunity to share ideas and build new connections with senior DSO executives, venture capitalists and key industry partners is one of the reasons for its continuing success.

With over 200 DSO attendees expected, event organizers predict the 2020 meeting will be the Summit's sixth consecutive sellout. To learn more about the DSO Leadership Summit or to register, visit: www.hrforhealth.com/dsosummit .

About HR for Health®

HR for Health is the leading Human Resources Information System (HRIS) dedicated to empowering practice owners with the resources to develop and implement enforceable employment policies and avoid legal pitfalls. The cloud-based platform provides offices with a comprehensive and compliant HR experience including, customized employee handbooks, seamless time and attendance tracking, payroll, performance and task management tools, plus live HR support with SHRM-certified specialists. HR for Health makes it easy for practice owners to protect their interests while drastically simplifying HR administration. No matter how complicated the issue, we are here to find solutions together. www.hrforhealth.com

About 1-800-DENTIST®

1-800-DENTIST is the flagship product of Futuredontics –the industry's largest direct marketer focusing solely on the challenge of maximizing dental practice production. Both independent practitioners and DSOs nationwide depend on us to provide qualified new patient leads and effective patient engagement solutions — including patient communications and social media enhancement, plus access to a library of educational resources and exclusive marketing intelligence. These advanced services, along with additional training and support, help practices build profitable, long-term relationships with patients. The Futuredontics family of products also includes Dentistry.com and PatientActivator®. Learn more at www.futuredontics.com or call 1-855-248-4307.

SOURCE HR for Health

Related Links

http://www.hrforhealth.com

