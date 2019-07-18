DSP Concepts and CEVA Partner to Streamline Audio/Voice DSP Software Development for High-End Sound Applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, and DSP Concepts, Inc., a global developer of audio processing tools, IP, and solutions, today announced that DSP Concepts' industry-leading Audio Weaver® tools and TalkToTM voice front-end now support the CEVA-X2 and CEVA-BX family of DSPs. Audio Weaver is already being used by a number of customers who are leveraging the design tool to develop advanced audio and voice applications for their CEVA DSP based designs.

Audio Weaver is a graphical configuration tool that enables the simple and rapid development of audio/voice DSP software, and offer designers to benefit from the performance and power of CEVA's DSPs, yet eliminating the need for native coding and kernel optimization. Audio Weaver is used to easily design, debug, and tune audio processing flows in real-time, cutting product development time by up to 90%. TalkTo is a high performance far-field voice front-end that leverages Audio Weaver for ease of integration and tuning. When used in conjunction with CEVA's audio and voice DSPs, product makers can fully exploit the processing performance of the DSP engine and create unique audio and voice features to differentiate their products. The CEVA-X2 and CEVA-BX family of DSPs are ideal for any power-constrained audio/voice use case and are widely adopted to date in SoCs for smartphones, smart speakers, voice assistants, action cameras, and more.

"Embedded software development for audio and voice applications tends to be complex, time consuming and costly," said Dr. Paul Beckmann, Founder and CTO of DSP Concepts, Inc. "Our Audio Weaver Design Tool significantly simplifies this process for product designers and we're pleased to offer these capabilities now to CEVA's broad customer base integrating DSP-based audio and voice functionality into their SoC designs."

"Our collaboration with DSP Concepts brings the benefits of their Audio Weaver tool to our customers, providing an impressive design environment to build out even the most complex audio and voice use cases, in minimal time," said Moshe Sheier, Vice President of Marketing at CEVA. "We're already receiving excellent feedback from our joint customers and look forward to expanding our partnership as audio and voice adoption in the everyday products that surround us continue to grow."

CEVA's high performance audio and voice DSPs are optimized for intensive sound processing applications. They have been specifically designed to tackle multi-microphone speech processing use-cases, high quality audio playback and post-processing, and on-device sound neural network implementations. Having shipped in billions of devices and with dozens of licensees, these DSPs are also supported by comprehensive software offerings for speech recognition and voice processing that have been developed and optimized in-house at CEVA. In addition, a large 3rd party ecosystem of audio/voice software, hardware and development tools companies have optimized their solutions for CEVA audio/voice DSPs, for a wide array of use cases and applications. For more information on CEVA's audio and voice product offerings, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/app/audio-voice-and-speech/.

About DSP Concepts, Inc.

DSP Concepts is the leading provider of tools and IP for embedded audio product developers. Our mission is to empower our customers to painlessly create awesome audio enabled products. Audio Weaver technology is used by major automotive OEMs and consumer brands in millions of products. Visit us at https://www.dspconcepts.com.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and cellular IoT (NB-IoT and Cat-M) enabled devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

