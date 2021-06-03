DSP Concepts and THX Partner to Accelerate Development of Immersive Home Entertainment Experiences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts , the audio platform powering more than 50 million devices for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, and THX Ltd. , the world-class audio and video certification and technology company, today announced a partnership to bring THX® Spatial Audio to the Audio Weaver platform. Developers can now deploy THX Spatial Audio through Audio Weaver's drag-and-drop graphical interface to build products that deliver pinpoint audio accuracy for a heightened, realistic, and immersive listening experience.

"In just the past couple of years, the importance of audio in entertainment, communication, and productivity has risen to new highs," said Chin Beckmann, CEO of DSP Concepts. "With the Audio Weaver framework technology, DSP Concepts empowers automotive and consumer product makers to innovate with sound. Audio Weaver provides a flexible, cross-platform design environment featuring best-in-class processing for speaker output and microphone input, including remarkable technology like THX Spatial Audio."

The Audio Weaver platform includes three THX Spatial Audio process blocks: two different variants of acoustic crosstalk cancellation and a stereo widener. Acoustic crosstalk occurs in a stereo speaker playback environment when energy from the left speaker enters the right ear of the listener and energy from the right speaker enters the left ear of the listener. THX Crosstalk Cancellation removes this unwanted energy to create an environment where sound energy from the left speaker arrives only at the left ear of the listener and sound energy from the right speaker arrives only at the right ear of the listener, i.e. a binaural listening environment. This provides a more detailed, nuanced listening experience, imitating how content sounds in a natural environment. THX Crosstalk Cancellation is designed to minimize coloration of sound outside of the 'sweet spot' and deliver maximal acoustic performance for every member of the audience.

"Audio Weaver is a preferred platform for many product design teams because it allows for seamless real-time collaboration and an agile approach to audio product development," said Jason Fiber, chief operations officer, THX Ltd. "We know how powerful the THX Spatial Audio solution is and look forward to seeing how the product makers building with Audio Weaver will leverage it to deliver captivating listening experiences to consumers across the globe."

THX Spatial Audio joins Audio Weaver's library of more than 500 market-proven modules from leading audio designers available through its low-code framework. Audio Weaver is also hardware agnostic, and DSP Concepts works with almost every major semiconductor manufacturer in the world to ensure efficient deployment regardless of the processor used.

Beckmann concluded: "THX Spatial Audio brings depth and width to music, games, and movies, revealing detail and immersive quality. Providing this capability in Audio Weaver enables product makers to design 2-channel speaker systems that can produce room-filling sound in seamless combination with other sound enhancement and voice processing modules. Already optimized for multiple chipsets, Audio Weaver designs are uniquely portable, giving speaker system OEMs unprecedented platform flexibility."

For more information and to start building on Audio Weaver today please visit www.dspconcepts.com , and to learn more about THX Spatial Audio please visit www.thx.com/thx-spatial-audio-for-pros/ .

About DSP Concepts

DSP Concepts is the audio platform powering over 50M of the world's best devices and is the leading supplier to top brands in automotive and consumer products, including Tesla, GoPro, and Porsche with a low-code / no-code solution to voice UI integration and introduced a new emerging standard for embedded audio processing. DSP Concepts is the only comprehensive, end-to-end solution that addresses the current challenges across industries working to innovate with audio and voice today, while working with semiconductor and intellectual property developers including NXP, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, and ARM to create more solutions tailored to a wider range of development challenges. Its headquarters are located in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in Boston, Stuttgart, Detroit, Tokyo, Taiwan, Korea, and France.

About THX

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past 35 years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. THX Ltd. is owned by Razer and operates as a fully independent subsidiary. For more information visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on Twitter.

*THX, THX Spatial Audio, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contacts:

Jody Privette Young

415.328.4700

[email protected]

Abby Schiller

216-870-1835

[email protected]

SOURCE DSP Concepts

Related Links

https://w.dspconcepts.com

