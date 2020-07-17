DSP Concepts Appoints Michael Maia as Vice President, Marketing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts, Inc., the leading embedded software provider for voice and audio processing, announces that Michael Maia has joined its executive team as Vice President of Marketing to lead its next stage of growth. With decades of experience working with emerging technologies, with several in audio, Maia will oversee scaling DSP Concepts' Audio Weaver platform, and introduce new IP and algorithms to compliment successful solutions like TalkTo across a range of market segments.

DSP Concepts CEO Chin Beckmann said, "Michael is a key addition to our executive team and a seasoned pro who will accelerate revenue growth and develop our strategic ties with our semiconductor and third party intellectual property (IP) ecosystem. We are the right people in the right place at the right time to tie audio engineering together across the many disciplines that need a cohesive solution, and Audio Weaver is already the leading platform for audio design across the consumer electronics and automotive categories. Michael's experience in business development, marketing, and growth-stage corporate development will greatly enhance our position as an industry leader while moving us into new markets and products."

An accomplished technology executive and entrepreneur, Maia brings over 30 years of marketing and sales experience in semiconductor and sensor platform technologies, as well as strategic business and product insights in a range of consumer electronics, smartphones, notebook computing and the Internet of Things. Over the course of his career, Maia led worldwide sales & marketing teams, and spearheaded business development in his various senior-level positions. Most recently, Maia served as Product Line Vice President at Knowles Intelligent Audio in Mountain View. Prior to that, he was centrally involved in three IPOs and held leadership positions at Synaptics, Validity Sensors, Invensense, PortalPlayer , National Semiconductor, and Cirrus Logic.

"Audio Weaver has made it possible to produce industry leading audio playback and far field voice performance unmatched in the industry," says Maia. "The ability for real-time tuning and debugging for voice-enabled devices allows our semiconductor partners to dramatically reduce their support load, and our IP partners and our customer's internal development teams to more rapidly deploy their algorithms and optimize their performance using the streamlined tool chain."

About DSP Concepts

DSP Concepts is the audio platform powering over 40M of the world's best devices and is the leading supplier to top brands in automotive and consumer products, including Tesla, GoPro, and Porsche with a low-code / no-code solution to voice UI integration and introduced a new emerging standard for embedded audio processing. DSP Concepts is the only comprehensive, end-to-end solution that addresses the current challenges across industries working to innovate with audio and voice today, while working with semiconductor and intellectual property developers including NXP, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, and ARM to create more solutions tailored to a wider range of development challenges. Its headquarters are located in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in Boston, Stuttgart, Detroit, Tokyo, and Taiwan.

