DSP Concepts Continues Global Expansion with Opening of Advanced Design Center in Queretaro, Mexico

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts , whose Audio Weaver platform powers more than 50M devices for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, today announced it has opened a design center in Queretaro, Mexico. The center is host to a team of engineers that are focused on audio for automotive and consumer electronics, with an emphasis on customer engagement, product development, and test and validation. The company plans to double the headcount in Queretaro by the end of this year.

"Building and deploying embedded audio features is extremely complex and requires a very distinct set of engineering skills, and Queretaro boasts a rich talent pool of the specialized engineers we need as we continue to grow our business," said Chin Beckmann, CEO of DSP Concepts. "We are confident that establishing a presence here will allow us to scale faster and help the brands we work with deliver exceptional audio experiences to consumers across the globe."

The Queretaro government has been in talks with DSP Concepts since late last year and will play a key role in helping the company attract local talent and tap into universities in the region to start training new engineers while they're still in school.

"We're very excited to have DSP Concepts open an office here and bring new opportunities for professionals both in Queretaro and across Mexico," said Marco Del Prete, the Secretary of Sustainable Development in Queretaro. "Not only will local talent get to work on interesting projects with cutting-edge technologies, they will also get to experience working for a company in which they have Silicon Valley equity, which is an important professional milestone in its own right."

The Queretaro office will be a critical engineering hub and the team there will operate in parallel with DSP Concepts' development offices in Santa Clara, Boston, and Stuttgart.

"In addition to its impressive talent pool, Queretaro is an ideal location for our new design center because of its proximity to automotive and home appliance manufacturing plants," said Tuan Nguyen, Vice President of Engineering at DSP Concepts. "It is also relatively close to our home base in California, which makes cross-office collaboration easy and convenient."

Francisco Domínguez, the Governor of Queretaro emphasized the importance of the job opportunities DSP Concepts will bring to the region. "We know that DSP Concepts will thrive in Querétaro´s world-class infrastructure. The creation of highly specialized jobs will be part of a growth model that favors the development of high technology in the State. DSP Concepts will be able to collaborate with any of the 52 public and private research and development centers in the state and participate in the cluster of information technology."

About DSP Concepts

DSP Concepts is the audio platform powering over 50M of the world's best devices and is the leading supplier to top brands in automotive and consumer products, including Tesla, GoPro, and Porsche with a low-code / no-code solution to voice UI integration and introduced a new emerging standard for embedded audio processing. DSP Concepts is the only comprehensive, end-to-end solution that addresses the current challenges across industries working to innovate with audio and voice today, while working with semiconductor and intellectual property developers including NXP, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, and ARM to create more solutions tailored to a wider range of development challenges. Its headquarters are located in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in Boston, Stuttgart, Detroit, Tokyo, Seoul, Taiwan, Paris and Queretaro.

