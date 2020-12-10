DSP Concepts Secures Investment from SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund to Accelerate Audio & Voice Control Innovation

Santa Clara, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts, whose Audio Weaver development platform powers millions of devices for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, today announced it has secured a $3M strategic investment from the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund, marking the first audio investment in the fund's portfolio. With this investment, DSP Concepts is now backed by leading funds across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, totalling $28.4M in funding to date, with other investors including Taiwania Capital, Porsche Digital, Innovation Growth Ventures/Sony Innovation Fund, MediaTek Ventures, and the ARM IoT Fund.

"We are proud to be joining the ranks of other elite investors partnering with the leader in automotive audio and voice technology development," said Asahi Kobayashi of the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund. "We're acutely aware of the complex, time consuming and costly process that goes into developing and deploying automotive audio features. We were impressed with DSP Concepts' experience in that space and are equally impressed with its voice solutions for the consumer space. As the pandemic continues to accelerate demand for voice-enabled devices and brands move away from touch technology, we believe DSP Concepts' voice technology positions them well for rapid growth and long-term success."

Audio Weaver is currently deployed across more than 50 million devices worldwide and is central to the audio experiences of automotive innovators like Daimler, Porsche, and Tesla. Beyond automotive, DSP Concepts also helps leading global consumer brands like GoPro's incredible handling of 100+ mph wind noise and the first voice enabled Dolby Atmos multi-channel soundbar by Samsung on a single SoC.

"We designed our Audio Weaver platform so that engineers of all levels can easily design, develop and deploy new audio features across a range of devices, including automotive, which is hands-down the most complex audio system in a person's everyday life," said Chin Beckmann, CEO of DSP Concepts. "Subaru understands that audio has increasingly become a critical component of every technology product sold today -- from automotive to smart home and IoT -- and we're proud to partner with a like-minded innovator that thinks beyond the confines of their own industry."

DSP Concepts also works with nearly every major chip manufacturer in the world to ensure efficient audio feature deployment for various applications using a variety of hardware architectures. Audio Weaver provides an abstraction layer to streamline audio product development for the entire technology supply chain.

About DSP Concepts

