DSP360, Built on Agingo, Targets Over $200M in Potential Operational Value for Amazon DSPs Over Three Years

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on conservative internal modeling, DSP360 delivers $20,000-$35,000 in annual operational value per Amazon Delivery Service Partner (DSP) through improved compliance, performance, staffing accuracy, incident management, and driver accountability. At scale, this represents more than $200 million in cumulative potential operational value across the network over a three-year period.

DSP360 complements existing Amazon systems by improving execution, visibility, and consistency at the operator level. DSP360 functions as an operating system for DSPs, unifying workflows into a single platform.

$200M in Potential Annual Savings for Amazon DSPs: DSP360 Platform Built by Agingo Nears Industry Rollout Post this

Operating an Amazon DSP business requires coordinating drivers, fleets, safety, compliance, and performance across multiple systems. DSP360 Inc., based in North Carolina, announced the rollout of a unified operations platform built specifically for DSPs, powered by the Agingo Platform.

DSP operators face increasing pressure to meet Amazon performance standards, including work hours compliance, fleet audit readiness, and capacity reliability – all of which directly impact eligibility for performance-based bonuses. DSP360 is designed to help operators proactively manage these requirements, reducing corrective actions and operational risk.

The platform centralizes roster management, attendance, inspections, fleet monitoring, incident documentation, HR workflows, messaging, and performance reporting in a single system accessible across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

A built-in safety management system standardizes incident handling, ensuring events are consistently documented, Amazon-compliant, and supported by complete records. Structured inspection workflows allow drivers to capture mileage, document issues, and attach images, improving accountability and visibility.

DSP360 also analyzes driver safety and quality trends over time, enabling operators to evaluate performance and benchmark against anonymized network data.

The platform was developed in partnership with Agingo, whose infrastructure gives each DSP a dedicated, operational record - ensuring compliance data, safety documentation, and workforce records are accurate, complete, and audit-ready.

"Amazon DSPs are accountable for every driver, every vehicle, every delivery. Agingo ensures that accountability is backed by complete, isolated, and verifiable records. DSP360 is a natural fit for that model," said Kyriakos Skiouris, CTO of Agingo.

DSP360 is currently operating in production within the founder's DSP operation and is undergoing phased testing with additional partners. The company is exploring strategic capital partnerships to support broader deployment.

About DSP360 Inc.

DSP360 is a software platform designed for Amazon DSPs that centralizes daily operations, fleet oversight, workforce documentation, safety tracking, communications, and performance analytics.

Investor inquiries: [email protected]

General information: [email protected]

SOURCE DSP360, Inc