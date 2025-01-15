DSPTCH Inflation Reduction Act Field Guide Launches for Clean Energy Compliance

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DSPTCH, the most widely-used app in the clean energy sector, announced the release of the DSPTCH Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Field Guide. This indispensable resource offers over 100 pages of in-depth guidance on prevailing wage, apprenticeship requirements, and IRA Tax Credit compliance, providing project stakeholders with the tools, resources, and knowledge to navigate the complexities of the IRA.

The DSPTCH IRA Field Guide is available at https://dsptch.work/ira-field-guide

Drawing on DSPTCH's deep experience supporting billions of dollars and gigawatts of clean energy across the IRA's unprecedented requirements, the IRA Field Guide is a must-read for developers, contractors, financiers, and stakeholders engaged in IRA tax credit projects. This thorough and insightful resource includes:

Interactive Models: Illustrate the tax credit transaction, prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements, and friction costs.

Illustrate the tax credit transaction, prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements, and friction costs. Case Study: Demonstrate how IRS Prevailing Wage and Apprenticeship cure provisions can amass into financial obligations that are multiples of the entire tax credit claim.

Demonstrate how IRS Prevailing Wage and Apprenticeship cure provisions can amass into financial obligations that are multiples of the entire tax credit claim. Practitioner's Review: A first-hand and practical series of core IRA tax credit mechanics, diligence checklists, observations, and actionable commentary, unlike any other resource available today.

A first-hand and practical series of core tax credit mechanics, diligence checklists, observations, and actionable commentary, unlike any other resource available today. Insightful Market Commentary: Enable companies to short-circuit common pitfalls, quickly understand the implications of the IRA , review the compliance solutions landscape, and identify contract best practices.

"Compliance should not be a competitive frontier," Alex Jones, DSPTCH's co-founder remarked. "Today, many companies misunderstand IRA compliance obligations and financial risks. In short, the IRS directly enforces uncapped liabilities exclusively onto project developers. To make matters worse, advisors and auditors benefit from opaque and convoluted requirements. We decided to do something radically different and synthesize our IRA experience and insights. DSPTCH's IRA Field Guide demonstrates our commitment to empower the industry with transparent resources, easy to follow references, and streamlined software."

To scale and mitigate risks, the DSPTCH IRA Field Guide outlines a series of best practices including greater project oversight, standardized contract clauses, and proactive compliance technology to support vendors.

With clean energy development accelerating under the IRA, the DSPTCH IRA Field Guide arrives at a critical juncture. "The energy transition has far too many legitimate challenges to stumble over compliance. With DSPTCH supporting subcontractors, we have a real chance to scale and accelerate clean energy deployment. Let's get back to building," added Reed Dalton, DSPTCH Co-Founder and VP of Product.

DSPTCH is similar-to "Turbo-Tax for IRA and PWA Compliance"—with capabilities that provide a step-change in contractor PWA support, real-time turnkey calculations, project-wide contractor monitoring, and self-serve compliance checklists.

By leveraging DSPTCH's platform, clean energy professionals gain access to real-time project oversight, automated calculations, best-in-class safety capabilities, and project management solutions that enhance efficiency and ensure compliance across technologies including Solar, Wind, Battery/BESS, Geothermal, Carbon Capture/CCUS, Hydrogen, and more.

The DSPTCH IRA Field Guide is now available for download at https://dsptch.work/ira-field-guide. Additionally, an executive summary can be found at https://www.dsptch.work/blog-posts/introducing-dsptch-ira-field-guide

DSPTCH mobile https://dsptch.app.link

DSPTCH's real time compliance hub https://dsptch.app.

Linkedin https://linkedin.com/company/dsptch

About DSPTCH DSPTCH is the leading technology platform in the clean energy industry, powering projects across the globe in Solar, Wind, Battery/BESS, Geothermal, Carbon Capture/CCUS, Hydrogen, and more. By integrating IRA compliance, project management, unrivaled safety capabilities, real-time analytics, and automated calculations, DSPTCH enables clean energy professionals to build the future, deliver projects efficiently and effectively while navigating complex regulatory landscapes.

Media Contact:

Alex Jones

Co Founder

[email protected]

SOURCE DSPTCH