Dstillery and Equativ Partner to Elevate Audience Targeting for Brands

Collaboration Expands Access to Advanced Audience Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery , the leader in AI ad targeting, today announced a strategic partnership with Equativ , the global independent ad platform. The collaboration marks a significant step in empowering brands and agencies with greater access to Dstillery's audience solutions, now seamlessly integrated into Equativ Buyer Connect (EBC), Equativ's curation platform.

In today's competitive advertising landscape, leveraging audience data targeting is essential for optimizing programmatic strategies. By enabling precise targeting and personalization, audience data allows advertisers to reach specific segments effectively, enhancing engagement and conversion rates. This approach not only improves return on investment by maximizing budget efficiency but also facilitates dynamic optimization through real-time adjustments. Additionally, audience data supports cross-device tracking and provides valuable insights into campaign performance, giving advertisers a competitive advantage.

Dstillery's cutting-edge data science, combined with Equativ's robust platform, equips advertisers to maximize their campaign impact. Through this partnership, advertisers can now directly access Dstillery's expansive suite of Pre-built segments on the Equativ marketplace as well as Custom segments to drive further precision.

These segments feature Dstillery's patented technology, including:

User-based technology offering 15,000+ different audiences based on behavioral, demographic, search-based, and partner data refreshed every 24 hours.

ID-free® technology offers AI-driven targeting without user tracking and is available via PMP or Predictive Bidding. It delivers scalable performance across display, in-app, and CTV ads, and has been proven to increase conversions per dollar compared to cookie-based targeting.

"Integrating Dstillery's ready-to-activate Pre-built audiences into the Equativ platform is a pivotal moment in our mission to redefine what is possible in ad targeting," said Jennifer Zeghibe, Sr. Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dstillery. "Together with Equativ, we're expanding access for advertisers to reach our innovative technology, providing brands and agencies with the tools they need to achieve greater success in their campaigns."

"Advertisers looking for a better blend of control, flexibility and reach are increasingly leaning towards bespoke deal-building solutions, with 57% using curation tools to boost campaign scale, according to our recent study with Forrester ," said Claude Spasevski, SVP of Retail Media & Data at Equativ. "Partnering with Dstillery allows us to add a further layer of AI-powered targeting that will enable buyers using our platform to achieve even greater media selection precision. We look forward to seeing how this enhanced level of refinement improves relevance and outcomes for both advertisers and audiences."

Integrating Dstillery's advanced targeting within Equativ's ecosystem gives advertisers greater control, efficiency, and transparency in their campaigns. The Dstillery-Equativ partnership sets a new standard for campaign performance and optimization in the industry.

ABOUT DSTILLERY

Dstillery is the leading AI ad targeting company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 23 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. Our newest technology, ID-free®, is patented, privacy-safe behavioral targeting that can reach any display, video, CTV, native, or search ad impression and can be used with any Dstillery product. Our premier user segment product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that refreshes hundreds of millions of users every 24 hours to deliver the best performance. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT EQUATIV

Equativ's trusted independent platform brings scale and simplicity to digital advertising worldwide. Serving the interests of advertisers, media owners, and technology partners via its leading SSP and curation capabilities, Equativ provides privacy-first programmatic video, CTV, and data-driven solutions that empower its clients to achieve maximum impact, while respecting the rights of consumers.

Headquartered in Paris and New York, Equativ's international teams are dedicated to fulfilling the promise of adtech, ensuring fair value exchanges throughout the ecosystem. www.equativ.com / @equativ / https://www.linkedin.com/company/equativ/

