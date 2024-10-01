Dstillery and Index Exchange Partner to Bring Enhanced Ad Targeting Solutions to Market

New collaboration will boost ad campaign performance with advanced audience targeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery , the leader in AI ad targeting, is proud to announce its new partnership with Index Exchange Inc. , one of the world's largest independent supply-side platforms (SSPs). This collaboration, facilitated by Index Marketplaces, reflects the companies' shared commitment to helping brands and agencies navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape with smarter, stronger ad targeting.

The Dstillery-Index Exchange partnership features Dstillery's suite of audience solutions, including over 15,000 ID-based and ID-free® Pre-built segments, now available directly in Index Marketplaces. Advertisers can easily access and activate these data-rich, off-the-shelf segments across digital media channels with enhanced control, efficiency, and transparency. Central to this offering, Dstillery's unique 24-hour scoring technology identifies, refreshes, and scales audiences daily, ensuring that only the most intent-driven audiences are targeted.

"In today's fast-evolving adtech environment, it's essential to have tools that don't just perform but adapt quickly to changing needs," said Jennifer Zeghibe, Sr. Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dstillery. "Partnering with Index Exchange lets us bring our innovative, data-science driven technology to a broader audience, helping advertisers maximize their campaigns on a premier platform."

This partnership goes beyond technology; it's about two of the industry's leading companies coming together to set a new standard for ad targeting. Together, Index Exchange's renowned Marketplaces platform and Dstillery's AI-powered audiences will empower advertisers to achieve better campaign performance.

"Our newly established partnership with Dstillery ensures marketers can leverage our extensive network of media owners across all channels to maximize the reach and effectiveness of their campaigns," said Paul Zovighian, VP of Corporate Development at Index Exchange. "We look forward to working together, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value to our ecosystem."

Dstillery's audiences are recognized for their top performance in the industry, consistently setting the benchmark for ad targeting and earning accolades from leading industry outlets such as AdExchanger, Adweek and Ad Age.

ABOUT DSTILLERY

Dstillery is the leading AI ad targeting company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 21 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. Our newest technology, ID-free®, is patented, privacy-safe behavioral targeting that can reach any display, video, CTV, native, or search ad impression and can be used with any Dstillery product. Our premier user segment product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that refreshes hundreds of millions of users every 24 hours to deliver the best performance. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT INDEX EXCHANGE

Index Exchange is a global advertising supply-side platform enabling media owners to maximize the value of their content on any screen. We're a proud industry pioneer with over 20 years of experience connecting leading experience makers with the world's largest brands to ensure a quality experience for consumers. To learn more, visit: www.indexexchange.com or .

SOURCE Dstillery