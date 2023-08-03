Dstillery Executives Honored for Accomplishments in AI and Data Science

Chief Data Scientist Melinda Han Williams and VP of Data Science Research Amelia White Recognized by AdAge, AdExchanger and AdMonsters

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery , the leading AI ad targeting company, announced today that its top two data science principals received top honors from prominent adtech industry publications. Dstillery was also recently named a finalist in the Digiday Media Awards 2023 for ID-free®, a privacy-by-design targeting technology that delivers scale and privacy for advertisers' campaigns.

Melinda Han Williams, Ph.D., Chief Data Scientist at Dstillery, has been named to the Ad Age Leading Women 2023 for her contributions to data science that help brands and their media agencies achieve their campaign objectives while empowering the next generation of leaders in adtech. Amelia White, Ph.D., Vice President of Data Science Research, was recently recognized by AdExchanger and AdMonsters as one of the Top Women in Media & Ad Tech 2023 for her achievements in research and development of new AI solutions to the industry.

Williams, who joined Dstillery in 2013 and now serves as its chief spokesperson, spearheads the development of the company's AI-powered audience targeting solutions for programmatic advertising. The inventor of eight patents, Williams is at the cutting edge of finding new ways to use data science and machine learning to solve brands' evolving needs while driving extraordinary campaign outcomes for Dstillery's clients.

"Dstillery has long been a company that invests in innovation. I've been lucky at Dstillery to work within a culture where I can support risk-taking and encourage the development of creative solutions using the latest AI approaches," said Melinda Han Williams, Chief Data Scientist at Dstillery. "This culture of innovation has allowed us to attract an incredibly talented team and has enabled that team to build truly unique solutions like ID-free targeting."

Joining Dstillery in 2015, White heads up the Data Science Research Team, inventing four of Dstillery's 18 patented technologies, including ID-free. White was recognized in the category of "Data Demystifers" at the Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Gala for her expertise in taking complex data to empower advertisers looking to reach their audiences.

White invented Dstillery's Map of the Internet (MOTI), a neural network that powers ID-free. MOTI learns how, when, and from where users browse the web by analyzing a continuous influx of hundreds of millions of browsing patterns from an opt-in, de-identified panel. This rich, multi-dimensional understanding of the web lets Dstillery models predict the inventory moments that will perform best for a brand's campaigns.

In addition to its executives, Dstillery continues to be recognized for its success and innovation. The organization was named among the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Data Science 2023 by Fast Company, included in AdExchanger's Top 50 Programmatic Power Players 2023 and selected for an Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award by Business Intelligence Group this year.

ABOUT DSTILLERY

