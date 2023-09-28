Dstillery Integrates its Cutting-Edge Targeting Solutions with Basis Technologies

Partnership allows agencies and brands to access Dstillery's audiences through the highly-rated Basis demand-side platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery ("the Company"), the leader in AI ad targeting, today announced its audience solutions are now integrated with Basis Technologies , a global programmatic advertising and media automation provider. The partnership brings proven, AI-driven ad solutions to brands and agencies using the Basis platform for more effective campaigns.

Dstillery's 10,000+ Pre-built user segments and hundreds of Pre-built models using ID-free® technology will now be easily accessible as private marketplaces (PMPs) through Basis. Dstillery's ID-free is a first-of-its-kind targeting technology that delivers scale and privacy for advertisers' programmatic ad campaigns by predicting the value of an impression to a brand without knowing anything about the user. Just like AI language models such as ChatGPT learn by predicting the next word in a sentence, ID-free learns by predicting the next website visit in an anonymous user's online journey.

The integration will enable users to explore time-relevant data and gain actionable insights into Pre-built audiences in real-time through Dstillery's Audience Studio . This self-service platform lets advertisers create and easily activate audiences in demand-side platforms (DSP) such as Basis, a top-ranked DSP with an entire programmatic universe of inventory, audiences, and data sets.

"With less data available and fewer addressable users to target, brands will need to adopt new solutions to stay ahead of the game," said Jennifer Zeghibe, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dstillery. "By establishing a more extensive partnership with Basis Technologies, Dstillery brings our award-winning data science to a broader market, enabling advertisers to achieve more efficient campaigns."

Brands and agencies using Dstillery's suite of targeting solutions can also leverage highly predictive search data with Custom Search Lookalikes , which uses patented AI and opted-in, de-identified panel data to bring the power of search to programmatic advertising in a new, innovative way.

"We continue to look for partners advancing advertising industry innovation as traditional technology, such as cookies, deprecates. Dstillery's ID-free solution delivers the control, targeting precision, and scale that marketers need without the privacy concerns for customers," said Nate Gawel, VP of Business Development at Basis Technologies. "Basis' addition of PMPs that harness technology like Dstillery's adds to the comprehensiveness of our platform and empowers us to future-proof the businesses of brands and agencies."

Dstillery leads the industry in leveraging data science and AI to create the most innovative audience targeting solutions. The Company has also been honored for its data science innovations in industry publications and associations, including AdExchanger, Ad Age, Business Intelligence Group, Fast Company, and IAB Tech Lab.

ABOUT DSTILLERY

Dstillery is the leading AI ad targeting company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 19 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. Our newest innovation, ID-free Custom AI®, is a privacy-by-design targeting solution that performs on par with cookies without identifiers. Our ID-based premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that continuously scores hundreds of millions of users to deliver the best unique audiences. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT BASIS TECHNOLOGIES

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com .

