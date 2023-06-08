Dstillery Introduces Custom Search Lookalikes, A First-of-its-Kind Application of Search Keywords for Programmatic Advertising

Newest offering empowers advertisers to find the best inventory targeting people searching for a brand's keywords

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery , the leading custom audience solutions company, today announced a new addition to its portfolio of targeting products. Unlike anything else on the market, Dstillery's Custom Search Lookalikes uses patented AI and opted-in, de-identified panel data to bring the power of search to programmatic advertising in a new, innovative way. For the first time, brands and their agencies will be able to integrate their programmatic ad campaigns with search engine marketing by leveraging the keywords that drive performance.

Powered by Dstillery's patented ID-free® technology, Custom Search Lookalikes helps advertisers reach the people searching for their brands' keywords on the inventory most likely to drive their campaign goal. Instead of relying on searches from limited publisher sources, this solution has privacy-safe visibility into consumers' browsing patterns, including website visits and keyword searches on top search engines and retailer platforms. ID-free® learns these patterns and extends its understanding to all impressions on the internet, scoring and ranking every ad impression on its likelihood of targeting a person searching for a brand's keywords. The model is available to activate as a PMP or custom bidding algorithm.

"Custom Search Lookalikes is a new targeting approach that provides agencies and brands access to highly predictive search data previously unavailable on the open internet," said Taejin In, Senior Vice President of Product at Dstillery. "We're able to answer the question of 'when people search for a specific phrase, where else do they visit frequently on the internet?' – making it easy for brands to identify and target that hard-to-reach consideration audience."

The launch of Dstillery's newest offering follows the company's continued growth and momentum, including securing its 18th patent from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for its proprietary method for discovering audiences in its Audience Explorer platform. Dstillery was also recognized as one of Fast Company's "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Data Science" and was honored with Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Dstillery will showcase Custom Search Lookalikes and other products next month during the Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit in Cannes from June 19-22, 2023.

Dstillery is the custom audience solutions company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 18 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. Our newest innovation, ID-free Custom AI®, is a privacy-by-design targeting solution that performs on par with cookies without identifiers. Our ID-based premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that continuously scores hundreds of millions of users to deliver the best unique audiences. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

