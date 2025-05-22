Dstny Appoints Yann Le Helloco as Chief Product & Technology Officer to Accelerate Hybrid Work Communications Innovation

BRUSSELS, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny Group, the leading European provider of business communications solutions, announces the appointment of Yann Le Helloco as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), effective immediately. Yann brings over 25 years of experience in telecom, R&D, and product innovation to drive Dstny's hybrid work communications strategy forward.

Yann Le Helloco - New CPTO Dstny

As CPTO, Yann will lead Dstny's unified cross-functional teams across product management, engineering, architecture, delivery, and operations to accelerate innovation and ensure a scalable product roadmap. Based in France and reporting directly to CEO Daan De Wever, he will be instrumental in executing the company's One Dstny strategy.

"Dstny is uniquely positioned to lead the next evolution of hybrid work communications," said Yann Le Helloco. "I'm thrilled to join a company that combines deep technical expertise with a clear vision to simplify business communications. I look forward to delivering solutions that are innovative, scalable, and human-centric."

Before joining Dstny, Yann oversaw strategic technology development as CTO at a global telecom leader. He holds a PhD in Electronics and Communications Systems from the University of Rennes, France.

Driving the Shift Toward Smarter Hybrid Work Communication

With Yann in the leadership team, Dstny further strengthens its ability to scale its hybrid work technology innovation, expand into new markets, and integrate acquisitions efficiently.

"Yann stood out to me not just for his technical expertise but because he truly cares about building technology that improves how people experience their workday," said Daan De Wever, CEO of Dstny Group.

"He understands that in front of every software feature is someone trying to connect with colleagues or serve customers more effectively. This user-friendly focus is exactly what we need to fuel our next chapter of growth."

While hybrid work has evolved into the new normal with all its benefits, many companies still face challenges with fragmented tools, inconsistent experiences, and under-leveraged automation. Our integrated platform addresses these issues by connecting employees and customers across devices, locations, and applications."

About Dstny

Dstny makes hybrid work actually work by simplifying business communications across all boundaries — devices, locations, teams, and applications. Our solutions combine mobile-first architecture with patented technology to seamlessly integrate voice, video, and messaging into business-critical tools.

Through our AI-enabled platform and world-leading Microsoft Teams integration, we empower over 4 million users across 80+ markets to connect effortlessly with colleagues and customers, no matter where they work.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has over 1,000 employees in 7 European countries.

Learn more at www.dstny.com.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46707187603

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691960/Dstny_Yann_Le_Helloco.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489523/Dstny_Logo.jpg