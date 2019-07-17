DSW and Create & Cultivate Announce First-Ever Runway Redone: Boots for All Casting Call

Runway Redone kicks off DSW's Fall 2019 campaign celebrating inclusivity, individuality, and self-expression. Participants of Runway Redone will showcase DSW's expansive Fall collection of boots and will be featured in DSW's Fall marketing campaign.

"DSW is a warehouse of possibilities for every style and personality, so this Fall we wanted to create an experiential moment that celebrates and encourages self-expression through shoes," said DSW CMO Amy Stevenson. "We think Create & Cultivate is the perfect partner to bring this to life with us because of their inclusive-focus and highly-engaged, diverse female following."

"I'm excited to host Runway Redone because I love the idea of giving women a platform to show off their individuality and confidence on a stage normally reserved for a select few," said Hunter McGrady. "I'm looking forward to inspiring our participants to embrace themselves during this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Women across America are invited to digitally enter the Runway Redone: Boots for All Casting Call at www.createcultivate.com/dsw-runway-redone between July 17 and July 31, 2019 to enter for the chance to win the following:

Walk in the Runway Redone show in NYC on September 4, 2019 wearing DSW's new Fall collection alongside DSW influencers and associates

wearing DSW's new Fall collection alongside DSW influencers and associates Get styled by celebrity stylist Samantha Brown and prep for the show with a full day of expert-led workshops designed to inspire style, self-expression, and confidence

and prep for the show with a full day of expert-led workshops designed to inspire style, self-expression, and confidence Be featured in DSW's 2019 Fall marketing campaign

Round-trip airline tickets to NYC

Hotel in NYC for two nights

"At Create & Cultivate, we work to advance inclusive conversations and champion equal representation for all. We're excited to join forces with DSW to bring this messaging to the runway during one of the most prominent fashion events of the year," shares Create & Cultivate CEO and Founder Jaclyn Johnson.

Learn more and enter Runway Redone: Boots for All Casting Call by visiting: www.createcultivate.com/dsw-runway-redone or https://www.dsw.com/en/us/content/dsw-boots-for-all-casting.

To sign up to be a DSW VIP member, visit www.dsw.com/en/us/vip.

Join the conversation on social media by following @DSW @CreateCultivate and using #MyDSW and #DSWRunwayRedone.

ABOUT DSW

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer offering a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW operates more than 500 locations in 44 states and operates a robust ecommerce website at www.dsw.com, a mobile site at m.dsw.com and via mobile app. Founded in 1991, DSW is a division of Columbus, Ohio-based Designer Brands Inc.

ABOUT CREATE & CULTIVATE

Create & Cultivate is the leading online platform and offline conference women looking to create and cultivate the career of their dreams. Led by CEO and founder Jaclyn Johnson, the nationwide conference gathers the best in the business including CEOs, content creators, and celebrities like Martha Stewart, Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba, Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian. Through their online platform and curated events, Create & Cultivate offers a 365-day conversation around entrepreneurship and works to advance inclusive conversations that empower women.

SOURCE DSW Inc.

