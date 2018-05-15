DSW Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW), a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer, announced that the Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its First Quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call. The conference will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://dswinc.investorroom.com.
The webcast can be accessed directly by clicking on this link: DSW 1Q18 Earnings Webcast.
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until June 13, 2018. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering passcode 10114319.
About DSW Inc.
DSW Inc. is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer that offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. As of May 15, 2018, DSW operates 517 stores in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and operates an e-commerce site, http://www.dsw.com, and a mobile website, http://m.dsw.com. DSW also supplies footwear to 289 leased locations under the Affiliated Business Group. For store locations and additional information about DSW, visit http://www.dswinc.com. Follow DSW on Twitter at http://twitter.com/DSWShoeLovers and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/DSW.
