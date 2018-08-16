DSW Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW), a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer, announced that the Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its Second Quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EST. A press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call. The conference will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://dswinc.investorroom.com

The webcast can be accessed directly by clicking on this link: DSW 2Q18 Earnings Webcast.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until Sept. 11, 2018. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Replay: US callers: 1-877-344-7529 Canadian callers: 1-855-669-9658 International callers: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 10123353

About DSW Inc.

DSW Inc. is a leading footwear and accessories retailer that operates a portfolio of several value retail concepts under the DSW and Town Shoes Limited brands. DSW also supplies footwear at leased locations in the U.S. through its Affiliated Business Group and franchised international locations. Products are available across North America at close to 1,000 retail outlets and via ecommerce sites and a mobile app. More information can be found at www.dswinc.com. For store locations and additional information about DSW, visit http://www.dswinc.com.

