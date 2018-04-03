DSW Inc. Names Drew Domecq As Chief Information Officer

Mr. Domecq is a seasoned IT professional who brings a mix of IT, commercial, and brand experience to this critical executive role, where he will be responsible for the continued evolution of DSW's digital platforms to create engaging customer experiences online and in-store, while supporting key growth initiatives such as the launch of DSW's new loyalty program and acquisition of Canada's Town Shoes Ltd.

"The digital experience is a critical element of DSW's success today and in the future," says Rawlins. "We look forward to leveraging Drew's strong IT and digital skills to build innovative technology that brings to life an exciting customer value proposition for the future."

Mr. Domecq joins DSW from Bob Evans Restaurants where he most recently implemented a completely new standalone business systems architecture and cloud-based infrastructure. Prior to that, he was responsible for all restaurant technology and enterprise application development as vice president of technology solutions at The Wendy's Company. There he led a cross-functional team that delivered new mobile and digital points of sale and established the brand's tech center, 90° Labs, to foster continuous innovation and connection with "next gen" consumers. Domecq has also held leadership positions in the IT teams at Safelite and Qwest Communications and experience as a consultant and entrepreneur. Domecq earned a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About DSW Inc.

DSW Inc. is a leading branded shoes and accessories retailer that offers a wide selection of brand name and designer shoes and accessories for women, men, and kids. As of April 3, 2018, Designer Shoe Warehouse operates 515 stores in 44 states and operates an e-commerce site, http://www.dsw.com, and a mobile website, http://m.dsw.com. DSW also supplies footwear to 290 leased locations in the United States. DSW offers a free, award-winning loyalty program, DSW Rewards, where customers earn certificates toward future purchases and receive special member-only offers.

