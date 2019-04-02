DSW Partners with Mindy Kaling to Showcase the Power of Finding the Right Shoes for You

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse (NYSE: DBI), a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer, announced today a partnership with actress, comedian, and writer Mindy Kaling, for a fun new campaign illustrating the power of finding the right shoes for you. With 64% of DSW's VIP loyalty members saying in a recent survey that the right pair makes them feel confident, it's clear that shoes have a strong impact over how we feel. Bringing those powerful feelings to life, the new campaign will run now through 2020 across TV, digital, social, events, and Kaling's social media channels.

Mindy Kaling, DSW's new brand ambassador

"When I put on the right pair of shoes, something clicks. No matter if I'm on set, with my daughter, or at brunch with my friends, I always find that expressing myself through style and shoes gives me the confidence I need," said Kaling. "That's why I'm so excited to be partnering with DSW so that others can feel empowered to find that special pair and make it their own."

"We wanted to partner with Mindy because, like most of our DSW customers, Mindy lives a multi-faceted life as a businesswoman, mom, and friend, and she does it all while looking stylish and staying true to herself," said DSW CMO Amy Stevenson. "We're thrilled that Mindy is helping us deliver the message that DSW is a warehouse of possibilities for inspiring self-expression with amazing brands and styles at the right price."

Kicking off today, the campaign features Kaling in hilarious :60 and :30 spots directed by comedian Neal Brennan, showcasing how DSW has the right shoes for every situation and mood. This includes snakeskin booties that inspire the need to get back together with your ex-husband (even if you don't have one), chic mules that transport you to your next vacation to the Amalfi Coast, and sandals that will make you dream of an umbrella drink and nap on the beach.

Additionally, Kaling stars in :15 digital videos embodying DSW's values including treating its 26MM VIP loyalty members like royalty; a commitment to offering a diverse selection of brands such as Kelly & Katie, Steve Madden, and Dr. Martens; and a plethora of style choices to satisfy the nuances and complexity of every women.

ABOUT DSW

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer offering a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW operates more than 500 locations in 44 states and operates a robust ecommerce website at www.dsw.com, a mobile site at m.dsw.com and via mobile app. Founded in 1991, DSW is a division of Columbus, Ohio-based Designer Brands Inc.

ABOUT DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

Designer Brands Inc. is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company® and Shoe Warehouse® banners and services footwear departments in the U.S. through its Affiliated Business Group. Designer Brands designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 doors worldwide. The Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, Designer Brands also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, CC Corso Como®, Enzo Angiolini® and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com .

