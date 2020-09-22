DTC Delivers Unsurpassed Subterranean Communications

DTC's technology delivers Mission Critical, Secure, Tactical Data, Video and Voice comms providing real-time Shared Situational Awareness (SSA) for Assault Teams and Special Operations. The OEM solution was designed and engineered specifically for Exicom Technologies in the DTC UK facility.

Mr. Sandeep Agarwal Chairman of Exicom Technologies LLP of Mumbai said, "Over the past 2 years we have benchmarked many suppliers of Manet Mesh Radios and have not found one, other than DTC, that could perform in such challenging environments while delivering high quality video, data and voice with extremely low latency." DTC consistently outperforms others in industry due to their innovative Waveforms, specifically MeshUltra.

"We value our partnership with Brij and Exicom, and find it rewarding to see the performance that both companies have achieved based upon DTC technology," says Juan A. Navarro.

The MeshUltra COFDM waveform is MiMo-capable and extremely spectrally efficient. DTC can offer up to 87Mbps in 20MHz channels and up to 5.6 Mbps in a narrow 1.25MHz channel – over ten times the throughput of some industry solutions in "like for like" bandwidths.

Most MANET Mesh radios employ a "contention based" Carrier Sensed Multiple Access (CSMA) mechanism which is subject to self-interference as well as very variable latency. DTC MeshUltra utilizes a Token-based managed channel access mechanism which completely removes self- interference and allows DTC networks to operate extremely efficiently with low and predictable latency.

About Brij

Brij Systems Ltd (BSL) is one of the leading System Integrators (SI) in India.

BSL's expertise is offering turnkey solutions in wired/wireless, satellite and tactical communications, both in military and civil domains. BSL has a proven track record in security solutions, integration of optical sensors, covert and overt audio-video surveillance, captive power solutions and cyber security.

About Exicom

Exicom Technologies (India) LLP (ETIL) an Indian Company, provides customized state-of-the-art technology solutions in the field of covert operations, surveillance and security under the Make-in-India initiative. ETIL manufactures Video Airborne Downlink Equipment, Manet Mesh Data Radios, Video, Audio and Data based Command and Control links for Land, Sea or Air as well as SWARM Networks for Special Forces.

About DTC

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, and a Small Business, DTC is a world leader in mission critical tactical communication solutions for the Military, Law Enforcement, Intelligence Agencies and Unmanned Systems. DTC's differentiated Waveforms deliver the greatest range and throughput with the lowest latency yielding secure real-time situational awareness in the most challenging environments.

