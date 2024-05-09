DTC Food Market to Be Worth $195.39 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'DTC Food Market by Type (Food {Bakery & Confectionery, Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Dairy, Snacks}, Beverages {Carbonated Soft Drinks & Juices, RTD Tea & Coffee, Alcoholic Beverages}), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) — Global Forecast to 2031' by Meticulous Research®, the DTC food market is projected to reach $195.39 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024 to 2031.

Download Sample Report- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5770

DTC or Direct-to-consumer refers to a business model where a food company sells its products directly to consumers without relying on any third-party retailers, wholesalers, or other intermediaries (E-commerce websites). In the context of the food market, DTC food refers to food products that are sold directly to consumers by the manufacturers/producers themselves, typically through online platforms and physical stores owned by the food producers. This market encompasses various food and beverage products, including snacks, bakery products, dairy, fresh produce, meat, specialty items, and beverages, all of which are offered directly to consumers through their own websites and physical stores. Thus, they can communicate directly with consumers, gather feedback, build brand loyalty, and develop products according to their preferences.

The rising adoption of convenience foods, growing online purchases of food products, and the increasing number of DTC food brands are some of the factors driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of brand awareness & limited product offerings of DTC food providers, and product quality concerns & delivery delays hamper the market's growth to some extent. Moreover, the growing demand for premium & personalized food products is expected to generate market growth opportunities for the stakeholders operating in this market. However, high competition from other distribution channels is a major challenge for the players operating in this market. Furthermore, consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness is a major trend in the DTC food market.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global DTC food market are Anheuser–Busch InBev NV/SA (Belgium), AriZona Beverages USA, LLC (U.S.), JBS S.A. (Brazil), Mondelēz International, Inc. (U.S.), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), OLIPOP, Inc (U.S.), PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.), The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), The Naked Market (U.S.), and Unilever PLC (U.K.).

The DTC food market is segmented by type (food {bakery & confectionery products, meat, poultry, and seafood products, snacks, dairy products, sauces, dressings, and condiments, breakfast cereals, infant food, and other food products} and beverages {non-alcoholic beverages [carbonated soft drinks & juices, dairy & dairy alternative beverages, sports & energy drinks, RTD tea & coffee, and flavored & fortified water]}, and alcoholic beverages), by distribution channel (online distribution channel and offline distribution channel), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5770

Key Findings in the DTC Food Market Study:

Among all the type segments covered in this report, in 2024, the food segment is expected to account for a larger share of 51% of the DTC food market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for convenience foods, changes in lifestyle and food habits, growing demand for nutritional and fortifying food products, rising innovative food products, rising spending on healthy and nutritious diets, and increasing consumer inclination towards online shopping. However, the beverages segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 20% during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising consumer demand for healthier and more premium beverage products, changing consumer preferences, increasing demand for low-calorie beverages, and growing popularity for plant-based and functional beverages among consumers.

Among all the distribution channels studied in this report, the online distribution channel segment is expected to account for a larger share of 88% of the DTC food market in 2024. The segment's large share is mainly attributed to the increasing preference for online shopping among consumers, the convenience offered by online platforms, the growing penetration of the internet, and the high popularity among food and beverage manufacturers of creating websites to display and sell their products directly to consumers. Moreover, the growing preference for personalization, contactless shopping, consumer convenience, easy price comparisons between brands, the advantage of greater discounts compared to offline stores, and a greater product selection experience are some of the factors further increasing the popularity of the online distribution of the food and beverage products.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5770

Geographically, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 45% of the DTC food market. North America DTC food market is projected to reach USD 93.7 billion by 2031, growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this regional market is mainly due to the rising technological advancements in online food distribution and high consumer preference for convenience and personalized shopping experiences. Moreover, factors such as busy lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and a growing demand for healthy and sustainable food options are also expected to support the high growth of the DTC food market in North America.

The US dominates the North America DTC food market. The US DTC food market is witnessing a surge in DTC food brands, with rapid expansion, specialized offerings, and a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the DTC food market in the country, as consumers increasingly turn toward the online shopping of food & beverage products, boosting grocery e-commerce. Moreover, there are several small and large food & beverage brands that have launched their DTC channels in recent years.

Browse the In-depth Report- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dtc-food-market-5770

Scope of the Report:

DTC Food Market Assessment—by Type

Food Bakery & Confectionery Products Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products Snacks Dairy Products Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments Breakfast Cereals Infant Food Other Food Products

Beverages Non-alcoholic Beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks & Juices Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages Sports & Energy Drinks RTD Tea & Coffee Flavored & Fortified Water Alcoholic Beverages



DTC Food Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel

DTC Food Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/80249087

Related Reports:

Direct to Consumer (DTC) Pet Food Market by Type (Meal [Standard, Customized], Treats, Supplements), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), Health Condition (Nutrition), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2028

Savory Snacks Market by Type (Potato Chips, Extruded Snacks, Nuts & Seeds, Meat Snacks), Flavor (Barbeque, Spice, Salty, Plain), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels) — Global Forecasts to 202

Probiotics Market by Strain (Bacillus), by Product Type (Dairy Food {Yogurt}, Baked Food}, Animal Feed), By Form (Liquid), By Sales Channel (Super Markets, Pharmacies), By End-User (Human {Adults, Senior}, Animal), and Geography - Global Forecast To 2027

Organic Food Market by Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Grains, Beverages, Bakery), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Hypermarkets, Ecommerce), Process (Un-processed, processed, Ultra-processed), Packaging Type (Fresh, Frozen) - Global Forecast to 2030

Plant-based Milk Market by Type (Almond Milk, Soy Milk, Coconut Milk, Oat Milk, Rice Milk), Formulation (Unflavored, Flavored), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [Modern Groceries, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Online Retail]) - Global Forecast to 2030

Related Blogs

Top 10 Companies in DTC Food Market

Growing Demand for Premium & Personalized Food Products Generating Market Growth Opportunities for the Stakeholders Operating in the Global DTC Food Market

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1005/dtc-food-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.