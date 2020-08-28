DTC Home Furniture Company, BenchMade Modern, Trademarks Rebellious Luxury™

This rebellious luxury feature was created by former graffiti artist turned furniture exec, Edgar Blazona, who traded his job at a $600 million luxury furniture brand for a new kind of start-up that puts furniture design in the control of the consumer. BenchMade allows the customer to select their own design, and the furniture experts will custom make it precisely to their preferences.

A Rebellious Luxury Design

BenchMade Modern is a unique furniture company that provides an experience whereby anyone can design their dream sofa, sectional, bed, or seat in a matter of minutes. BenchMade Modern combines old-world furniture making techniques with modern manufacturing to make custom sofas, corner sectionals, double chaises, and u-shaped sectionals. This furniture company is ideal for any home decor enthusiast across the United States.

The professional designers at BenchMade have been handcrafting custom sofas for high-end design junkies since 2015, and their unique designs and experience were recently recognized. They were voted Best Online Sofa by New York Times' Wirecutter in 2019 and 2020.

Over the years, BenchMade Modern's contemporary furniture has graced the floors of companies like Obey, Google, and Yelp. The custom furniture makers have been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Good Morning America, and more.

Custom Sectionals From BenchMade

BenchMade Modern's custom sectionals, sofas, double chaises, and beds are available in made-to-order sizes to fit the smallest apartments and largest spaces. The feature online also allows shoppers to customize their sofas, sectionals, chaises, chairs, and more in a wide range of colors of spill-proof, pet-friendly performance fabrics and fine Italian leathers.

It is clear from the top companies their furniture is featured in, to their recent awards, that BenchMade Modern is not just an exceptional furniture company but also a company that provides an experience like no others.

They hold the industry-best manufacturing times on custom sofas, free delivery, a 100-day in-home trial, and a lifetime warranty on custom furniture. BenchMade Modern's sofa frames are sustainably sourced, and all of their furniture is handcrafted in the USA. The company is currently expanding to sell modern area rugs and more, yet, they stand by their skateboard-riding rebellious luxury roots.

BenchMade Modern believes hand-crafted luxury furniture should be designed to fit into customer's lives. Not the other way around. This is another category of luxury founded in the roots of exceptional quality and thoughtful furniture design.

According to BenchMade, rebellious luxury means that tastemakers (customers) should be able to 'surround themselves in luxury while rejecting the status quo, with the ability to customize their dream sofa, sectional, sofa bed, seat, taking just days or weeks to arrive, and it means that high-end furniture should be lived in, not covered in plastic and designated off-limits.'

More information

To shop stunning collections from the unique furniture company, visit BenchMade's online store at https://benchmademodern.com/. Use code REBELLIOUS10 until 11:59 PST on August 31st for 10% off all custom orders. BenchMade Modern is proud to provide custom made products that arrive within four weeks.

BenchMade Modern is also happy to answer any questions about collections or products. Please do not hesitate to get in touch with the modern luxury furniture brand today by phone at 415.930.4400 or send a message through their contact page at https://benchmademodern.com/pages/contact-us.

Contact Person: Lauren Proctor

Company: BenchMade Modern

Address: 4501 Mountain Creek Pkwy

Dallas, Texas 75236

United States

Contact Number: 415 930 4400

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://benchmademodern.com

SOURCE BenchMade Modern