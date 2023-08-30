DTC Marketing Agency Evestar Ranks #1573 in Inc. 5000

News provided by

Evestar

30 Aug, 2023, 12:06 ET

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Evestar, the eCommerce Marketing agency based in South Florida, ranks No. 1573 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Following a successful exit co-founding JetSmarter, a billion-dollar startup, Lolita Petrossov founded Evestar in 2018 to help other companies find their own profitable growth.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by Inc.on the incredible growth that we continue to experience. The pandemic shifted everyone's buying behavior where wholesalers and retailers had to quickly adapt to eCommerce. We were at the epicenter of this transformation when it all accelerated and are proud to have supported over 100 Direct-To-Consumer brands to this day, including Steve Madden, The Giving Movement and Hard Rock," says Lolita Petrossov, Founder & CEO of JetSmarter. "Today's focus is helping entrepreneurs around the world find incremental profitability, which has become a lot more challenging to businesses compared to 18 months ago."

About Evestar
Evestar is a full-service eCommerce marketing agency. From Paid Media Buying to Email Marketing, UGC Content, Website Design and anything in-between, Evestar works with DTC brands of all sizes to enable maximum growth and profits.

Media Contact
Lolita Petrossov
[email protected]

SOURCE Evestar

