DTC Personal Care Brand, evolvetogether Announces E-Commerce Partnership With Amazon

The Brand's First Channel Partnership Prioritizes New Premium Shopping Channel

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, evolvetogether , the personal care brand that creates sustainable, thoughtfully designed products, announced its first mass distribution channel through their new partnership with Amazon. This news marks a significant milestone for the brand's growth and further drives its mission of democratizing luxury lifestyle essentials, making effective and luxury personal care more accessible.

evolvetogether launches on Amazon

With Amazon as the biggest personal care shopping channel, this partnership widens distribution to evolvetogether's target consumers, meeting them where they shop. This launch will empower evolvetogether to reach a broader consumer audience who prioritize quality and sustainability in their daily lives.

Since its inception, evolvetogether has captured the hearts and minds of consumers worldwide. From their celebrity-loved KN95 masks to their range of planet-conscious personal care products, evolvetogether has become a beacon of excellence in the wellness industry.

"We are so excited to announce our first channel partnership with Amazon. At evolvetogether, we're always thinking about the customer" says Cynthia Sakai, founder and CEO of evolvetogether. "Through this partnership, we're conveniently meeting our customers where they shop, while allowing existing Amazon shoppers access to our products."

As part of their Amazon debut, evolvetogether will offer a range of 4 irresistible products including - Deodorant, Bar Soap, Hand Cream, and Lip Balm. Customers will also have the option to enroll to a Subscribe & Save service that offers 10% off, subscription service making it easier than ever to get high-performing daily essentials to elevate your self-care regimen, delivered right to your doorstep.

The entire lineup will be available for Amazon Prime shipping and can be found at Amazon.com/evolvetogether . With Amazon's exceptional shopping experience, whether you're in bustling urban centers or remote rural communities, evolvetogether ensures that sustainable, thoughtfully designed essentials are never out of reach.

About evolvetogether:

we make beautiful, high-performing daily essentials that make sustainable living a simple part of your everyday routine. we're on a mission to connect people to what's most essential — taking care of the planet and each other. 8 billion of us share this one, beautiful world — when we evolve together, all our small actions can add up to a lot of good. That's why we stamp each product with global coordinates as a reminder that we're all connected, no matter our race, gender, religion, or where we live.

SOURCE evolvetogether