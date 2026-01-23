AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DTC SEO Agency, an Austin-based ecommerce SEO firm founded in 2021, has expanded its search optimization offering to formally include AI Search, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) for ecommerce brands. The expansion reflects the agency's response to growing shifts in product discovery across conversational and AI-driven search platforms.

The agency specializes exclusively in ecommerce and delivers all strategy and execution in-house, including technical SEO, content, digital PR, and Shopify development. Its work focuses on attributing revenue from organic search and conversational interfaces, rather than measuring performance through keyword rankings alone.

The expanded offering builds on the agency's existing SEO framework and introduces a structured approach to AI-driven visibility. This includes interviewing clients to identify verifiable brand differentiators, publishing structured on-site content aligned with large language model retrieval patterns, developing centralized brand authority pages, and working with journalists to secure third-party coverage that reflects factual brand attributes. Visibility across agreed conversational and AI search queries is monitored using proprietary KPI dashboards built with TripleWhale.

DTC SEO Agency was formed after its leadership identified recurring gaps in ecommerce SEO services, including outsourced execution, inconsistent quality, and limited attribution accuracy. The agency's founders previously built and exited 17 ecommerce brands, leading to sustained inbound demand for directly accountable SEO execution.

"Our work goes beyond agency execution," said Thomas Phillips, CEO of DTC SEO Agency. "We operate as a long-term growth partner for organic search and conversational commerce by building verifiable search foundations, clear attribution models, and durable visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-driven discovery systems."

Demand for AI Search, AEO, and GEO services has increased as ecommerce brands adapt to conversational interfaces and AI-assisted product discovery. DTC SEO Agency's expanded framework is designed to address this shift while maintaining revenue attribution standards aligned with GA4 validation and TripleWhale attribution practices.

