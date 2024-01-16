DTC Skincare Brand, Curology Announces E-Commerce Partnership With Amazon

16 Jan, 2024, 08:01 ET

Curology Continues Omni-Channel Expansion To Make Effective Skincare More Accessible with Amazon Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curology, the dermatologist-powered and personalized skincare brand, today announced Amazon as their newest retail partner. This news further drives their mission of making effective skincare more accessible and follows the brand's first successful expansion beyond its direct-to-consumer business to brick-and-mortar at Target last winter. They're currently on track to being the #1 facial skincare brand launched at Target in the past four years.

With Amazon being the biggest facial skincare retailer, this partnership widens distribution to Curology's target consumers, meeting them where they shop. Through Amazon's Prime Shipping, consumers will have access to Curology products at a faster rate than ever before, getting products to those in need to combat skin issues quickly and effectively. Curology products address a wide range of concerns, from acne to dark spots to dry skin, offering a routine that works in just four simple steps; cleanse, moisturize, treat, and protect.

"At Curology, we're always making big moves to expand access to our products through a range of e-commerce and brick-and-mortar channels. Following the success of our Target partnership, we are excited to expand our omnichannel footprint with Amazon," said Heather Wallace, CEO at Curology. "Since Amazon is the largest fulfillment center retailer, has a $3.5B facial skincare category, and has loyal consumers, we wanted to work with them to continue driving awareness for our non-Rx skin care products."

Curology will be adding 18 non- RX dermatologist-designed skin care products to Amazon, including their best-selling Acne Cleanser, Gel Moisturizer, Cream Moisturizer, Emergency Spot Patch, and more. This Amazon launch will also be inclusive of three new products; Curology's Dark Spot Serum, Liquid Pore Exfoliant, and Emergency Spot Patch Clusters. The entire lineup will be available for Amazon Prime shipping and can be found at Amazon.com/stores/curology. Since Amazon provides an exceptional digital shopping experience, this will allow Curology consumers to reach their skincare goals quickly and affordably.

About Curology
Curology was founded in 2014 with the mission of making effective skincare more accessible. Since then, Curology has grown its team of in-house licensed dermatology providers who have provided personalized prescription skincare to more than 5 million patients. Each patient is prescribed a personalized formula designed to help them reach their specific skin goals, whether they're dealing with acne, dark spots, rosacea, or early signs of aging such as fine lines. For more information about Curology, visit www.curology.com and follow along with the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @curology.

