DTC Wine Workshops Launches First of its Kind "Direct Wine Sales Online Learning Management System" January 2022

Overview: Today, winery stakeholders must go beyond the tasting room to build long-term, holistic direct wine sales success models and expand brand awareness to new audiences. Winery teams now have access to a plethora of proven methods for developing top-performing teams across all direct channels thanks to the DTC Consultant Network. Sandra Hess, founder of DTC Wine Workshops and the DTC Consultant Network, has built the first of its kind Online Learning Management System to best support a variety of winery teams 2022 and beyond. "I have always developed direct wine sales training solutions and executive coaching programs based on the evolving needs of our clients," shares Hess. "Constant turnover is a natural occurrence in the hospitality industry today and our new online learning management system provides onboarding modules and assessment tools to ensure every new hire is set up for success" . DTC Wine Workshops has been the leader in online direct wine sales training for almost a decade and Hess speaks around the globe as a thought leader on proven wine consumer engagement models.

"Sandra is the Ritz Carlton of DTC experts, the Valerian Steel standard of sharpness. You are..I could go on and on. Thank you for a fast paced, clearly delivered presentation and educational experience for my team," shares Jim Morris, VicePresident, Charles Krug Winery.

Initial Online Learning Management System Training Modules Include:

Frontline Staff Onboarding Success Modules in three levels - Fundamentals, Essentials, and Mastery

Advanced Wine Educator Sales Training Modules including Executive Leadership Training Modules including Direct Wine Sales Management Success using Tuesday Morning Workflows, Top Measures of Success that Move the Needle, and Modeling Top Performing Behaviors.

Direct Wine Sales Communication Tools Modules including Phone Sales Mastery, Live Chat Specialist 101, and Instant Messaging 101

Existing clients will have first access to these new training tools beginning February 1st and new clients will be invited to schedule an online preview session beginning February 14th. Pricing is tiered and based on the number of users. Enterprise Level Systems are available for larger producers who wish to further customize learning modules.

About DTC Wine Workshops:

DTC Wine Workshops (DTCWW), founded in 2013, is an award-winning training and consulting firm based out of Northern California. The DTC Consultant Network, is a group of 11 direct wine sales and marketing specialists supporting winery teams across the US, Canada, and Australia with training, coaching and consulting services.

