DTC Wine Workshops launches the DTC Wine Coaching Program to Winery Teams Across the Globe

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DTC Wine Workshops Consulting Agency launches the first of its kind "DTC Wine Coaching Program" available to winery teams across the globe. The online version of the program consists of six weekly coaching sessions, templates and tools to see any Challenge or Opportunity through to a successful outcome. The coaching program is facilitated by wine industry specialists from the DTC Consultant Network and information can be found at https://dtcwineworkshops.com/dtc-wine-coaching-program/.

"We have been supporting winery teams across the US, Canada and Australia since 2013 and have seen a real need for providing coaching services to winery owners and managers responsible for direct to consumer sales and consumer engagement strategies," explains Sandra Hess founder of DTC Wine Workshops.

About the DTC Consultant Network. The DTC Consultant Network is a full-service consulting group connecting winery teams with subject matter specialists throughout the globe to grow direct to consumer (DTC) wine sales, develop consumer engagement strategies, expand brand awareness and retain loyal customers. Members of the DTC Consultant Network bring proven methods, best practices and extensive portfolios to every coaching program.

"I introduced the DTC Consultant Network in 2014 to provide ideal blends of tools, talent and technologies to winery teams ready to take advantage of the fastest growing sales channel in the wine industry," shares Hess. "Since that time we have conducted 450 webinars along with 200 winery and regional association seminars. Our opportunity to evaluate our clients datasets representing small to large brands across iconic and evolving wine regions has given us real-time insights into key wine consumer buying trends. We leverage these key insights to teach based on proven methodologies".

Introducing Brian Baker, newest member of the DTC Consultant Network. In addition to the launch of the DTC Wine Coaching Program, DTC Wine Workshops also introduces Brian Baker, a regarded member of the wine industry and newest member of the DTC Consultant Network. Brian is a Winery Brand Positioning & Profitability specialist and has supported notable wineries since 2004 including Jackson Family Wines, Chateau Montelena Winery and Mayacamas Vineyards. Brian will help spearhead the coaching program and also provide speaker services at wine industry events across the globe. Brian's BIO can be found at: https://dtcwineworkshops.com/brian-baker-winery-brand-positioning-profitability/.

"We are honored to welcome Brian Baker to the DTC Consultant Network as his breadth of experience building direct to consumer wine brands is remarkable," shares Hess. "I first met Brian while serving on the DTC Wine Symposium Steering Committee and have admired his master storytelling skills over the years. Brian is a true innovator in the direct to consumer wine space and I look forward to a meaningful journey for years to come."

About DTC Wine Workshops: DTC Wine Workshops (DTCWW) is based out of the San Francisco Bay Area. The DTC Consultant Network is a division of DTCWW, supporting winery teams across the US, Canada and Australia with direct to consumer wine sales coaching, training and consulting services. DTCWW uses proven methodologies and has strategic partnerships with leading winery technology partners. DTC Wine Workshops founder Sandra Hess is a subject matter expert in the areas of direct to consumer wine sales and consumer engagement strategies. Hess also publishes a DTC Wine Sales Vlog and Case Study Series.

