DTCC and CME Group Receive Regulatory Approvals to Launch Expanded U.S. Treasury Cross-Margining Arrangement for End-User Clients

New Services Will Offer Increased Margin Efficiencies for Offsetting Transactions Beginning April 30

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, and CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that their expanded cross-margining arrangement, designed to create additional capital efficiencies for market participants, has received regulatory approvals from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Beginning April 30, DTCC and CME Group will extend the benefits of cross-margining to end-user clients of dually registered broker/dealers and futures commission merchants (FCMs) that are common members of both the DTCC's Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and CME. Clients can benefit from increased capital and margin efficiencies when clearing transactions in U.S. Treasury securities through FICC and interest rate futures through CME when those transactions have offsetting risk exposures. Clients active in trading U.S. Treasury and interest rate derivatives will be able to offset eligible positions across both clearinghouses, reducing margin requirements, freeing up capital and improving liquidity.

"The importance of efficient cross-margining opportunities across U.S. Treasury securities and futures activity is critical as centrally cleared U.S. Treasury activity continues to grow. Our current cross-margining arrangement with CME Group has a proven track record of creating an average of $1 billion across both clearing houses in risk offsets every day, and we expect the end-user cross margin effort will lead to additional offsets for the industry," said Frank La Salla, President & CEO at DTCC. "We are delivering meaningful margin and capital efficiency benefits for end-user clients, while helping our members support more effective risk management across cash U.S. Treasuries and interest rate futures. We look forward to continuing to advance our offerings to deliver optimal efficiency and capital benefits to our clients."

"The extension of our cross-margining partnership to client accounts comes at a pivotal moment for U.S. Treasury market participants," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With the SEC's central clearing mandates now taking effect, cross-margining is essential — not only for operational efficiency, but to help end users manage the real costs of compliance. Decades of collaboration between our two organizations and regulators have laid the groundwork, and now our partnership will deliver additional margin and capital efficiencies across the marketplace."

CME-FICC cross-margining arrangements have been available to common clearing members with respect to their proprietary ("house") accounts since 2004, with significant enhancements to the arrangement announced in 2024. This latest expansion will now enable clearing members to extend equivalent margining benefits to their clients.

Under the arrangement, FICC will designate cross-margin accounts, allowing all eligible positions in the account to offset with eligible CME Group interest rate futures. CME Clearing allows participants to direct futures to end-user cross-margin accounts throughout the day, thereby making them available for offset in the cross-margin arrangement.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , cryptocurrencies , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About DTCC

With over 50 years of experience, DTCC is the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry. From 20 locations around the world, DTCC, through its subsidiaries, automates, centralizes, and standardizes the processing of financial transactions, mitigating risk, increasing transparency, enhancing performance and driving efficiency for thousands of broker/dealers, custodian banks and asset managers. Industry owned and governed, the firm innovates purposefully, simplifying the complexities of clearing, settlement, asset servicing, transaction processing, trade reporting and data services across asset classes, bringing enhanced resilience and soundness to existing financial markets while advancing the digital asset ecosystem. In 2024, DTCC's subsidiaries processed securities transactions valued at U.S. $3.7 quadrillion and its depository subsidiary provided custody and asset servicing for securities issues from over 150 countries and territories valued at U.S. $99 trillion. DTCC's Global Trade Repository service, through locally registered, licensed, or approved trade repositories, processes more than 25 billion messages annually. To learn more, please visit us at www.dtcc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

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SOURCE CME Group