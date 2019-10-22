DTE customers to save nearly $626 million through energy efficiency programs, play key role in DTE's state-leading clean energy commitment

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of DTE Energy, Michigan's largest provider of energy efficiency savings, will cumulatively save $626 million on their energy bills over a lifetime thanks to their participation in DTE programs in 2018. This energy efficiency milestone is one of many detailed in DTE's newly released Energy Waste Reduction Report, which outlines the key role the energy company's customers play in making DTE a state leader in energy efficiency.

"When homes and businesses reduce their energy use, we can generate less energy, which can reap benefits for our customers' budgets and the environment," said John Boladian, director of Energy Efficiency, DTE Energy. "Since 2009, DTE's energy efficiency savings program has saved the energy equivalent needed to power a city the size of Ann Arbor, MI with natural gas for two years and electricity for 10 years."

Michigan businesses, such as Hills Fine Wine and Spirits in Bloomfield Hills, MI, have reduced their operating costs through improved energy efficiency and are reinvesting those savings back into their business.

"We got expert advice and with the help of DTE incentives, upgraded to LEDs and installed energy-efficient motors in the refrigerator cases," said Jake Mio, co-owner of Hills Fine Wine and Spirits, who participated in DTE's Business Energy Consultation and Lighting programs. "Our customers noticed the brighter store. We like reducing our carbon footprint and saving about $350 a month on our energy bill."

DTE's energy efficiency team continuously seeks new technologies to help customers reduce usage resulting in reduced monthly bills. The free DTE Insight app that allows customers to monitor real-time energy use from their smartphones was recently enhanced with new features that leverage smart home connected devices including voice integration via Amazon Alexa, smart lightbulbs and smart thermostats. These new features are why DTE leads the way in developing home energy management systems that help customers control their energy bill.

2018 DTE energy efficiency milestones:

24,000 free Home Energy Consultations were conducted, and more than 590,000 free energy-saving products were installed in homes, such as thermostats and LED lights.

200,000 LEDS were distributed to nearly 10,000 low-income customers in partnership with local food banks.

customers in partnership with local food banks. 2,600 free Business Energy Consultations were conducted, and more than 97,000 free energy-savings products were installed at business locations.

were conducted, and more than 97,000 free energy-savings products were installed at business locations. 17,000 business energy efficiency projects were completed using DTE incentives to help customers invest and save on HVAC, lighting upgrades, etc.

What's the latest on energy efficiency?

DTE is fully committed to doing our part to dramatically reduce carbon emissions from DTE Electric. We recently announced a goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To help achieve this DTE is expanding energy-efficiency programs to reduce even more consumption and help our customers save.

For more ways to save, residential customers can visit dteenergy.com/saveenergy and business customers can visit dteenergy.com/savenow. Homeowners with a smart meter can download the DTE Insight app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

