DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space

"Broadway Park," as the development is expected to be called, will draw on the historic heritage of the site and unlock substantial public access to a section of Ann Arbor's southern riverfront. More than 80 percent of the site – approximately nine acres – will be developed into open space and green infrastructure, with about 1,200 feet of restored Huron River shoreline. The development also is expected to include an 8,000-square-foot year-round event pavilion, up to 100 residential condominiums, a boutique select hotel and up to 20,000 square feet of retail space, including space for an attractive, high-quality restaurant facing the Huron River.

"Our development agreement with Roxbury Group is the result of DTE Energy's commitment to developing this site in a way that highlights the natural beauty of the riverfront while preserving much of the land for the public's enjoyment," said Gerry Anderson, DTE Energy chairman and chief executive officer. "Broadway Park is designed to be an iconic development and public space that further solidifies Ann Arbor's reputation as one of the state's premier communities."

"We are thrilled to be working with DTE Energy to unlock the incredible potential of this unique site," said David Di Rita, principal of The Roxbury Group. "Given our group's strong ties to Ann Arbor, we understand how impactful this project will be to the community, and we are pleased and honored to have assembled such an impressive team to bring Broadway Park to fruition."

DTE and the Roxbury Group have been collaborating on the design of the project, with a shared focus on the creation of a world-class public space as the centerpiece of the project. They have assembled a team of local and national professionals to assist in the design of the project, including SmithGroup/JJR of Ann Arbor, Detroit-based Hamilton Anderson Associates Architects, and SME Consultants of Plymouth, Michigan. Also retained is the New York-based Project for Public Spaces (PPS) to assist in developing the programming and design of the public space in Broadway Park. PPS will be conducting a series of stakeholder outreach sessions to gather community input during the design and development process for the public space. Following this public engagement, Roxbury Group will seek to obtain necessary entitlements and permits for the project by the end of 2018, with construction to commence immediately thereafter.

"We are excited that, in addition to the residential and commercial development, Broadway Park will provide residents with an activated public space connecting to the surrounding parks and trails along the Huron River. We believe the Broadway Park public space will be a significant benefit to Ann Arbor, as it will be located facing the Huron River, across from the Argo Cascade white water feature," said Howard Lazarus, Ann Arbor City Administrator.

For more than a century, the site was used as a Michigan Consolidated Gas Company service center and, earlier, a coal-gasification facility. DTE Energy acquired the facility through its merger with MCN Energy and MichCon in 2001. DTE Energy closed and later demolished the remaining buildings in 2009. Since that time, the company has dedicated substantial resources to environmental remediation on the site and to reclaiming the shoreline.

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric utility serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas utility serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE Energy portfolio includes non-utility energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As one of Michigan's leading corporate citizens, DTE Energy is a force for growth and prosperity in the 450 Michigan communities it serves in a variety of ways, including philanthropy, volunteerism and economic progress. Information about DTE Energy is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

The Roxbury Group is Detroit-based real estate development and investment firm founded in 2005. The firm specializes in complex real estate and economic development projects. The company was founded by University of Michigan graduates Stacy L. Fox and David Di Rita. Since its founding, the Roxbury Group has developed projects for its own account and others totaling over $125 million in total project value with $75 million of projects in the pipeline. In 2014 they re-opened the historic David Whitney Building in downtown's Grand Circus Park, following a $94 million redevelopment into an Aloft hotel and 105 apartments with first floor restaurants and retail, and completed the award-winning Outdoor Adventure Center on Detroit's riverfront in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Most recently, they opened The Griswold, a $24 million, 80-unit apartment building that will rise five stories atop a 10-story parking and retail building in Detroit's Capitol Park, and the Plaza, a 74-unit apartment conversion of an historic former office building in Detroit's midtown district, and are nearing completion of the redevelopment of Detroit's long-dormant Metropolitan Building, which when completed will house an Element Hotel by Westin as well as first floor retail.

