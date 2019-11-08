DTE Energy announces leadership changes designed to accelerate renewable energy investments

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced three senior executive rotations aimed at accelerating the energy company's progress toward enhancing its renewable energy business, development strategies and regulatory priorities.

"In order to achieve our net zero carbon emissions goal for our electric company, we are rapidly expanding our regulated renewable energy business and associated investments," said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and chief executive officer. "These organizational changes are designed to ensure that our renewables expansion is fully aligned with our overall development and regulatory objectives."

Irene Dimitry, vice president, Business Planning and Development, will assume responsibility for the newly created Renewable Energy organization as vice president, Renewable Energy. In support of DTE's carbon reduction commitments and growth projections, the energy company expects to more than double its renewable energy portfolio over the next five years by investing $2.5 billion in wind and solar facilities while significantly expanding voluntary renewable programs. Given the importance and scale of these investments, DTE is tasking Dimitry with structuring and leading this new organization which will be responsible for all aspects of DTE Electric's renewable business.

Don Stanczak, vice president, Regulatory Affairs, will assume the role of vice president, Business Planning and Development. Since 2013, Stanczak has successfully managed DTE Gas and DTE Electric's regulatory initiatives. Previously, he held leadership positions in DTE's Market Planning, Gas Transmission and Storage Operations divisions. In his new role, Stanczak will be responsible for business planning and generation strategy for DTE Electric.

Camilo Serna, vice president, Corporate Strategy, will assume the role of vice president, Regulatory Affairs. Since 2016, Serna has developed strategic initiatives including the execution of DTE's annual strategic planning process. In his new role, Serna will be responsible for developing and managing DTE's regulatory policy and strategy as well as maintaining the Company's relationship with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

