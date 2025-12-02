DTE Energy Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend

News provided by

DTE Energy

Dec 02, 2025, 16:15 ET

Company continues more than 100-year history of issuing cash dividend

DETROIT, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: DTE) — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.165 per share dividend on its common stock payable Jan. 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 15, 2025.

About DTE Energy 

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.comempoweringmichigan.com, x.com/DTE_Energy and facebook.com/dteenergy

SOURCE DTE Energy

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

DTE Energy reports third quarter accomplishments, investments and earnings; provides 2026 early outlook

DTE Energy reports third quarter accomplishments, investments and earnings; provides 2026 early outlook

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) invested nearly $3 billion in its utilities through the third quarter of 2025 and remains on target to invest a total of $4.4...
DTE Energy connects customers to new, expanded energy assistance dollars as cold weather returns to Michigan

DTE Energy connects customers to new, expanded energy assistance dollars as cold weather returns to Michigan

As temperatures begin to drop, DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is stepping up to help Michigan families stay safe and warm this winter. Through its Low-Income...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Gas

Gas

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics